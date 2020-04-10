20 great-value French white wines under £25

From sparkling to sweet wines, our list spans the whole of France covering the major regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Loire as well as Alsace and Languedoc-Roussillon.

Several own-brand supermarket wines make the list – perfect for stocking up straight from the high street – with prices as low as £7.99. Over half the wines are priced below £15 with only two wines above £20.

There’s also several different styles and grape varieties among the selected wines including Chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Chenin Blanc and a rare Folle Blanche wine meaning there’s even more of a reason to explore and try something new or unusual.

Top picks include two Chenin Blancs from the Loire including a delicious, textured mineral bottling from talented winemaker Jacky Blot and a rich, concentrated, crisp option from Domaine des Liards.

There’s also an excellent, complex Chablis from Domaine Vincent Dampt and three Alsace wines including a great and inexpensive Gewurztraminer from Lidl and two Rieslings – one, perfect for pairing with Risotto from Aldi and the other Cave de Hunawihr’s Grand Cru Rosacker offering lifted, lemon and white flower flavours worth splashing out on.

Three sparkling wines are featured in the line-up, offering creamy citrus flavours and wonderful freshness as well as wallet-friendly prices – with two available for just £10.

For sweet wine fans there’s two options spanning Tesco’s own-label Sauternes from the excellent 2015 vintage as well as Lidl’s exhuberant, ripe quince flavoured Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh from the southwest region of Gascony.

See 20 great-value French wines under £25

{} {"wineId":"33188","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38319","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34542","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36787","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33384","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33386","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33381","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33451","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37585","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33387","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33389","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33524","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34195","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38320","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36793","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33295","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36788","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"32992","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33484","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38255","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like