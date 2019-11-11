Finding value in St-Emilion
It really needn’t be seen as a contradiction in terms, explains James Lawther MW, who selects 15 great wines that offer both quality and fair pricing from this much-admired Bordeaux Right Bank region.
Write a feature on finding value in St-Emilion, the editor said. It doesn’t exist was my instant reply. The name alone carries a premium, conjuring up everything from images of the heavily visited medieval town itself and the accolade of UNESCO World Heritage site, to legendary names like Châteaux Ausone and Cheval Blanc. Properties are small, 8ha the average size, and land prices rarely fall below €200,000 per hectare with some running to millions. Value: you must be joking.