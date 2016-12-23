Whether you are buying wine as a gift or stocking up for the party season ahead, Decanter's tasting team have found some of the best white wine for Christmas under £15 a bottle...
You don’t need to break the bank to try something new and exciting this festive season. Whether you’re looking for a gift, or stocking up for the big day or New Year, these bargain Christmas white wines get the thumbs up from our tasting team.
Successful winter whites can, generally, be split into two categories:
- Those which are rounded with some fat on them, ideal for matching the richness of the seasonal cuisine
- Those that are crisp enough to cut through foods such as smoked salmon, goose and cheese.
If you want to experience both styles, try pairing a crisp white – such as the Pieropan Soave below – with a smoked salmon starter, before moving on to a fuller white for the main course with all the trimmings.
White wine for Christmas under £15:
Errazuriz, Aconcagua Costa Chardonnay, Aconcagua 2014
Errazuriz’s Aconcagua range continues to impress and this brilliant 2014 Chardonnay is no exception...
Eschenhof Holzer, Wagram Grüner Veltliner, Wagram 2015
Winemaker Arnold Holzer and his brother Mathias are the fourth generation of this family owned winery...
Domaine des Maillettes, En Pommard, St-Veran, Burgundy 2014
A refined example of St-Veran, aged on the lees for 6 months to develop some intriguing flavours on the palate...
Lagar de Cervera, Albariño, Rias Baixas 2015
This winery, owned by La Rioja Alta, produces some of the best Albariño in the region. Using less malo than…
Esk Valley, Verdelho, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2015
Esk Valley is New Zealand's Verdelho pioneer, planting the Omahu Gravels vineyard in the Gimblett Gravels sub-region in 1998...
Château Thénac, Tour des Vents, Bergerac 2011
Bergerac offers Bordeaux-like wines, and can be excellent value. This example, made from Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Muscadelle has an…
Château Grand Village, Bordeaux Superieur Blanc 2013
Owned by the same family who have run Château Lafleur since the 17th century, this is a great value dry…
Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Les Vignes d’à Côté, Rhône 2015
The Marsanne grapes are sourced from the commune of Chavanay, home of Condrieu. This charming wine is from Yves Cuilleron’s…
Corney & Barrow, White Burgundy, Mâcon-Chaintré 2015
Made for Corney & Barrow by Domaine Dominique Cornin, this wine benefits from the slightly warmer climate of the Mâconnais…
Colombo & Fille, Côtes du Rhône Blanc 2014
A boutique, limited-production label from Laure Columbo, the 'fille' of father Jean-Luc...
Pieropan, Soave Classico, Veneto 2015
What makes this a great summer wine also enables it to shine with richer food in the winter months -…
Louis Jadot, Château des Jacques Bourgogne Chardonnay, Burgundy 2015
From the stable of negociant Louis Jadot, the grapes for this wine are taken from a single estate...