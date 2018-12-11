Not sure what to get the wine lover in your life? We pick some of our favourites, covering a range of budgets...

Moët & Chandon Christmas cracker

A new look for Moët & Chandon’s traditional Christmas cracker. Each one includes a 20cl bottle of Moët & Chandon and festive confetti. Also available in rosé.

Biscuiteers Champagne Charlie gingerbread

A gift from Biscuiteers is an original and delicious treat, and this Champagne Charlie Jolly Ginger gingerbread will add a little festive fun.

Perfect for anyone studying wine tasting or simply looking to improve their skills. This colourful flavours wheel from Wine Folly will help you understand what different flavours indicate about a wine.

*Additional delivery charge for UK orders.

Corkcicle Canteen flask

The air-tight Corkcicle flask is perfect for keeping your wine cool on the move; ideal for taking your white wine on a picnic. It’s available in a super-stylish range of colours – members of the Decanter team are big fans.

Riedel Extreme Pinot Noir glass set

Any wine lover will be happy to receive glassware from Riedel, especially a versatile glass like the Extreme Pinot Noir. In this set, pay for 3 glasses and get the fourth free (UK only).

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV with personalised tin

Make receiving a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV even more special by giving it in this personalised arrow tin. Add a destination of your choice and it will show how far its is from Reims, the home of the Champagne house.

Test your wine knowledge with friends with the World of Wine board game. There are eight topics, with a total of 320 question cards (extra question packs are also available). See some of the questions here.

*Extra charge for international delivery

Want a taste of owning a vineyard? Kent-based winery Chapel Down offers a ‘lease a vine’ scheme. As a leaseholder, you can visit the winery, take part in the harvest, attend an exclusive event, receive a case of the Bacchus wine and get discounts on other Chapel Down products. Choose from 5 to 40 vines, and one or three-year schemes.

For a wine lover and collector, treat them to a Decanter Premium subscription, giving them full access to Decanter’s expert tasting notes, vintage reports and exclusive articles.

Wine and tapas of the Languedoc region: One-day course

Planning a wine trip through France for 2019? Treat someone to a food-and-wine day course in the Languedoc, with Emma Kershaw who has set up her wine school in a renovated winery, La Maison du Rire. This present also includes a copy of her book A Taste of Le Sud .

Christmas is the ultimate time to bring out the decanter to get the most from your best bottles. This stylish balancing wine decanter from Nude Glass has been cleverly designed to remain stable while revolving.

*International delivery available for additional price.

To really spoil the wine lover in your life, give them a Coravin. This neat device lets you have a glass of wine without uncorking the bottle. The needle pierces through the cork, which is then sealed with argon gas – meaning the wine doesn’t come into contact with oxygen.

Give an aspiring winemaker this fun ‘grow your own’ red wine kit, complete with a vine in a crate and personalised labels.

zzysh by Vinturi Champagne preserver

Unfinished sparkling wine? The zzysh Champagne preserver is specially designed for sparkling wines. It uses argon gas with CO2 to prevent oxidisation and keep the wine sparkling. Ideal for any New Year’s Eve leftovers…