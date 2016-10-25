Our tasting team pick five Rioja styles that perfectly sum up what the region has to offer...
Rioja’s wines can be really tasty, often softened by oak and time spent in the bottle. The region is defined by its classification structure, based on age and ranging from young Joven wines, moving through to Crianza and Reserva, and peaking with the well-aged Gran Reserva.
5 Rioja styles to try:
CVNE, Barrel-Fermented Blanco, Rioja 2015
From a highly regarded producer that has built a reputation for making traditional styled Riojas...
Bodegas Muriel, Taste the Difference Vinedos Barrihuelo Crianza, Rioja 2012
Tailor made by the famous Bodegas Muriel, this 100% Tempranillo is made from old vines, with the oldest being 80
Bodegas Aldonia, Vendimia, Rioja 2015
This is not your traditional Rioja, quite the opposite. Predominantly Grenache, this offering is full of red and bright juicy
La Rioja Alta, 904 Gran Reserva, Rioja 2005
It’s rare to see mature wine at this price tag; it is even rarer at this quality. Rated as an
Aldi, The Exquisite Collection Reserva, Rioja 2005
You don't often get the chance to snap up wines with 10 years or more under their belt – especially
Key Rioja styles:
White Rioja
Often, but not always, barrel fermented or aged in oak. Many white Riojas are released as Joven, retaining the fresh, crisp character of the wine. Others are sold as Gran Reserva, requiring a legal minimum of 48 months ageing.
These are more like white Burgundy in style with rich, nutty flavours and a full bodied character from time spent in oak.
Rioja/ Joven
Released a year or two after vintage, wines labelled simply Rioja, or Joven, are young, fresh and fruity. Soft and approachable, these make great everyday wines.
Crianza
With a minimum of 12 months in oak, Crianzas offer a step up in body and complexity while retaining the smooth, juicy character so many people love. These can be excellent value for money and showcase Tempranillo’s red fruit character very well.
Reserva
Aged for at least 36 months, including a minimum of 12 months in oak, Reservas are generally made from sterner stuff than Crianzas. Higher quality grapes are needed to survive the extended ageing, and you will often find the wines are denser, with more dark fruit expression as a result.
Gran Reserva
Favouring oaky complexity and longevity over the fruit-driven density of Reservas, Gran Reserva Rioja demands a minimum of 60 months ageing, of which at least 24 months must be spent in oak. This style is usually reserved for the highest quality grapes, and quality conscious producers will often age their wines for much longer than the legal minimum to develop softness and complexity.