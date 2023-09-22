Great wine and architecture: Inside Ceretto

Ceretto is one of Piedmont’s renowned wineries, a family-run institution that was founded in the 1930s by Riccardo Ceretto. Today, the business-savvy family has branched out into new areas of business including the supply of Piedmont hazelnuts and a confectionary company selling nougat.

In more recent times the family has expanded into hospitality overseeing two restaurants in the region, including Piedmont’s only three-Michelin star restaurant, Piazza Duomo Alba in partnership with Enrico Crippa.

Known for its quality Barolo and Barbaresco cru, the estate has built a strong reputation through each generation of winemaker, harnessing new and innovative wine making techniques and sustainable practices to remain at the fore.

New development has always been at the heart of the family’s mission, and over the years they have worked with emerging and established artists to create initiatives that draw people to the beautiful region of Alba.

As one of the Langhe’s largest wine producers, when travelling through the region a visit to Ceretto is a must. Not only is it set within the beautiful hills of Castiglione Falletto with breathtaking views, it’s a striking estate that combines wine with architecture. Guests can take in the view from the domed viewing platform overlooking the vines, or enjoy a wine tasting in The Cube, which has become a defining feature for Ceretto.

Following an expansion of the winery’s underground cellar, the glass cube was created to act as a reception and tasting room which stands resplendent against the traditional backdrop.

