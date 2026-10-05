Purple Hands Wines co-founders Mark Slade and winemaker Craig Stansborough
(Image credit: Purple Hands Wines)
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Elegance, energy, nuance, sophistication. A fresh set of descriptors immediately springs to mind while I’m tasting through all of the 2024 Barossa Shiraz wines submitted for the annual Decanter vintage report.

A wind of change is evident in a raft of beautiful, medium-bodied wines that embrace complexity in addition to power.

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Alkina, Polygon No 1 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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A modern benchmark of restraint and focused poise, Polygon No 1 Shiraz continues to show fascinating nuances with each vintage. There’s an interesting suppleness in...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

AlkinaBarossa Valley

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Bosward, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This lively, modern style of medium-bodied Shiraz is worth taking note of. It’s deceptive, because its bold purple colour suggests something heavier and more imposing....

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

BoswardBarossa Valley

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Vanguardist, Barossa Valley Syrah, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This is very pretty. The perfume is immediately seductive, with rose and wild raspberry wafting above pastel shades of blackberry and black cherry. Sourced from...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

VanguardistBarossa Valley

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The Cutting, Single Vineyard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This is deeply serious. Pulling sharp focus on the earthy intensity of fruit from The Cutting’s Stonewell vineyard, winemaker Belinda van Eyssen has kept the...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

The CuttingBarossa Valley

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Barr-Eden Estate, Avenue to Gold, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This stoic Shiraz speaks proudly about its site. Sourced from the austere upper reaches of granite-strewn Mengler’s Hill, at the crest of Eden Valley, the...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Barr-Eden EstateBarossa Valley

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Yalumba, The Steeple Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This pretty, elegantly perfumed wine stands apart from many of its Barossa kin for its especially vivacious, vibrant personality – which stands a testament to...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

YalumbaBarossa Valley

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Purple Hands Wines, Planta Circa Ancestor Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Wines from ancient vines don't need to be weighed down by history. Winemaker Craig Stansborough treats his prime fruit with enthusiasm and encourages its lively...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Purple Hands WinesBarossa Valley

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Kalleske, Greenock Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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There is deep purity in the concentrated blackberry, cassis and fresh wild sage notes that identify the Kalleske vineyard as something apart from the rest...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

KalleskeBarossa Valley

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Michael Hall, Flaxman Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Proudly showing its Eden Valley characteristics, this trumpets pretty floral notes, of violets and field herbs, followed by a lively dance of blueberry ahead of...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Michael HallBarossa Valley

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Head Wines, Wilton Hill Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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An exercise in elegance, this provides a fresh take on how to extract great beauty from muscular Barossa Shiraz. An understated entry is compensated by...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Head WinesBarossa Valley

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Torbreck, The Struie Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Harnessing power is a curious exercise. Torbreck has a history of expressing old vine Barossa Shiraz at its most voluminous, but here we see winemaker...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

TorbreckBarossa Valley

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Alkina, Estate Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Deliberately lean and understated with 13% alcohol, this is a cool and calculated model of Shiraz, speaking in a soft voice but not lacking the...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

AlkinaBarossa Valley

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Yelland & Papps, Single Vineyard Greenock Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Capturing the power and drive of rich, dark berries from David Materne’s Greenock vineyard, this presents unaffected Shiraz without tricky winery manipulation or artifice. The...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Yelland & PappsBarossa Valley

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Yalumba, Octavius, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The changing nature of Yalumba’s big prime mover in the Shiraz portfolio has been fascinating to observe in recent years. Careful harnessing of concentrated Eden...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

YalumbaBarossa Valley

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John Duval Wines, Entity Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Combined components from a choice selection of old-vine Barossa sites provides a measured exercise in precise vinous balance. A swirling palate of blueberry, boysenberry and...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

John Duval WinesBarossa Valley

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Barr-Eden Estate, Dreams of Gold Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Cast in hues of deepest crimson, this heady concoction of dark plums, liquorice and blackberries is overly expressive for a big-bodied wine. Fermented on skins...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Barr-Eden EstateBarossa Valley

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Henschke, Henry's Seven, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Named after the original seven acres of vines planted at Keyneton, Eden Valley in 1853, this brings some trusty allies into a predominantly Shiraz blend,...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

HenschkeBarossa Valley

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Thistledown, Where Eagles Dare Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Eden Valley power and prettiness is on display. A 480-metre-high vineyard provides especially rich, concentrated fruit that effortlessly fills the mouth with lean, lively flavours....

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

ThistledownBarossa Valley

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Turkey Flat, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The home block of Turkey Flat in Tanunda has old vines, some planted in 1847, that offer a particular character – youthful vitality in bright...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Turkey FlatBarossa Valley

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Purple Hands Wines, Barossa Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The southern Barossa has its own distinctive personality – stamped with a mild temperament, rich red earth and generous red-hearted fruit – and winemaker Craig...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Purple Hands WinesBarossa Valley

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David Sly
David Sly

After 30 years in journalism, Australian freelance writer, author and editor David Sly has been fortunate enough to indulge his passions in print. Based in Adelaide, South Australia, David has moved from newspapers to specialise in food and wine writing, being published in national and international magazines, from Gourmet Traveller to Decanter, and is Food & Wine Editor of SA Life magazine. He has focused intently on the specialised regional produce and wines of South Australia, winning national awards, and is a graduate of the University of Adelaide/ Le Cordon Bleu Gastronomy course.