When a vintage provides challenges rather than perfect conditions, that’s when you learn just how keenly winemakers know their region to still produce superb wines.
Barossa’s 2024 Shiraz vintage can be measured by this yardstick. Harvest was preceded by an especially dry winter, isolated frost events during bud burst and flowering that reduced grape yields.
There were also picking challenges due to rain events scattered during grape picking.
Vintage rating: 4/5
A lack of winter rains and sporadic spring frosts saw grape crops drop between 50% and 90%, although flavours and quality in the 56,881-tonne vintage yield was superb.
'Distinctive elegance and poise'
It resulted in fewer dazzling superstars – yet an especially strong strata of superb wines have emerged that show distinctive elegance and poise.
From the 110 wines submitted to Decanter’s annual Barossa Shiraz vintage tasting, it proved very difficult to isolate the Top 40, such was the breadth of consistency, stylistic harmony and balance among the most attractive and worthy wines.
Challenging yields from the 2024 vintage have not compromised quality output – a statement clearly made by rising star winemaker Belinda van Eyssen of The Cutting.
She barely had enough Shiraz grapes from her Stonewell Vineyard to fill a 500-litre barrel, but her keen attention to detail has produced exceptional wine – which is only being sold in magnums to ensure this vintage’s tiny output will be celebrated in a grand manner.
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Streamlined style
This is evident at Torbreck. Winemaker Ian Hongell has cleverly amplified the vitality and freshness of Shiraz from old vines that in a previous era were overly weighty, marked by extravagant oak usage.
No more; Torbreck Shiraz now has immediate appeal. ‘It’s all about achieving balance,’ says Hongell. ‘It can be big and beautiful at the same time.’
Hongell doesn’t achieve this in isolation. He works year-round with Torbreck viticulturist Nigel Blieschke, who is fixated on rejuvenating the health and productivity of old vineyards.
‘Look at the length of those vine canes – all consistent,’ Blienschke says, long after vintage has finished and leaves have fallen from the 1958 Gnadenfrei Vineyard at Marananga in the Barossa, which supplies fruit for The Laird.
‘That’s a picture of health, showing vines that are completely in balance.’
New energy
This is exactly what veteran winemaker Reid Bosward is searching for. Having left Kaesler Wines in 2023, Bosward now buys berries from a variety of growers for his own eponymous wine brand, and is making an irresistible brand of lively modern Shiraz.
‘I want serious fruit to speak of freshness, so that people can love drinking it now,’ says Bosward.
There is now an impressive fraternity of like-minded Barossa winemakers pursuing elegance and structural strength in their delicious medium-bodied Shiraz – Michael Hall, Alex Head, Amelia Nolan at Alkina, Michael Corbett of The Vanguardist (who also makes Whistler Wines) and Craig Stansborough’s Purple Hands Wines.
They are not alone. Yalumba’s Octavius, Dean Hewitson’s Monopole and Barr-Eden Estate are notable as big-bodied wines sourced from intense old-vine fruit, that now show more sympathy in their youth, without sacrificing any of their sturdy longevity or depth of flavour.
Even some of the heaviest mainstays of big Barossa Shiraz – such as Hentley Farm’s The Beast and Kaesler’s Old Bastard – are more nimble, and underline a dynamic new energy at the core of Barossa’s best modern Shiraz.
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Michael Hall, Stonewell Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Showing a sterner personality than previous vintages, there is determined drive in the deep, dark flavour profile. Rich, rounded flavours are cohesive and complete –...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Michael HallBarossa Valley
Purple Hands Wines, Deep Purple Hands Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Seeking maximum concentration from the darkest, deepest-coloured purple fruit, this captures power and intensity without excessive weight – quite a nice trick, and significantly removed...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Purple Hands WinesBarossa Valley
Torbreck, The Gask, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Sourced from a high ridge atop Eden Valley, this shows a distinctly different personality to what is usually expected from this sub-region. Big purple fruit...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
TorbreckBarossa Valley
Chaffey Bros Wine Co, Evangeline Single Vineyard Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Pretty and pert, this fruit from the Noack Vineyard in Springton offers a different interpretation of Shiraz from Eden Valley. The high perfume is elevated,...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Chaffey Bros Wine CoEden Valley
Hentley Farm, The Beast Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Is the Beast showing signs of being tamed? While this wine’s name reflects a deliberately overt style, through picking super ripe fruit and producing maximum...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Hentley FarmBarossa Valley
Heirloom Vineyards, A'Lambra Barossa Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
There’s an awful lot going on in this plush flagship Shiraz from Heirloom Vineyards. Powerful fruit is wrapped in a billowing velvety texture, as tiny...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Heirloom VineyardsBarossa Valley
Brothers At War, Fist Fight Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
The name doesn’t hide what’s going on here. Big fruit parcels from both the Barossa Valley floor and higher regions of the Eden Valley all...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Brothers At WarBarossa Valley
Henschke, Appolonia Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
A new addition to the broad Henschke red wine portfolio, this multi-vineyard expression combines the elegance of blueberry and blackberry from Eden Valley with about...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
HenschkeBarossa Valley
Yelland & Papps, Single Vineyard Stone Well Syrah, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Capturing a strikingly different personality in a single vineyard expression from the Sontag family’s plot in the Stonewell sub-region, this shows Shiraz with a lean,...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Yelland & PappsBarossa Valley
Yalumba, Paradox Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Can a Shiraz flavour profile pull in two directions simultaneously, without seeming contrived or out of balance? Paradox achieves this trick by combining fruit from...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
YalumbaBarossa Valley
Hewitson, Monopole Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Winemaker Dean Hewitson likes his wines to be bold and expressive, and he has access to the right type of Barossa Shiraz for this approach...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
HewitsonBarossa Valley
Hewitson, Ungrafted Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Making a point to acknowledge the esteemed heritage of his old-vine Shiraz that has grown on its original rootstock since the 19th century, Dean Hewitson...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
HewitsonBarossa Valley
John Duval, Annexus Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
This is what winemaker John Duval considers to be the best site expression of each Barossa vintage, and in 2024 Annexus was sourced from Schultz’s...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
John DuvalBarossa Valley
Ben Murray Wines, Barossa Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Determined to pull tight focus on the terroir of a rich-earthed Marananga vineyard, winemaker Dan Eggleton extracts power through a clean, lean expression of old-vine...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Ben Murray WinesBarossa Valley
Penfolds, RWT Bin 789 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Designed as a 'super-Barossa' expression by sourcing fruit from across the region, this makes a powerful and exuberant Shiraz statement without overstepping its mark. Sweet,...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
PenfoldsBarossa Valley
Head Wines, The Brunette, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
A gentle, romantic nose of violets and blueberries leads to a lush, open-hearted and generous palate, brimming with ripe, firm berries. Luscious colour is reflected...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Head WinesBarossa Valley
Heirloom Vineyards, Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
The nose is arresting, suggesting grassy meadows strewn with wild herbs as much as heaving berry hedges along its flanks. It’s lean and edgy, showing...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Heirloom VineyardsBarossa Valley
Arila Gardens, Single Vineyard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
A significant change in style from this small family wine label has pulled back from overly concentrated, extracted winemaking, which allows the intriguing beauty of...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
Arila GardensBarossa Valley
Kaesler, Old Bastard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
Fiercely guarded and taciturn as a young wine, this grumpy old man refuses to reveal its secrets easily. Let it swirl in the glass for...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
KaeslerBarossa Valley
Mirus, Block 5 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024
The focused effort of Nick Radford to best read his complex Marananga vineyard is paying handsome reward. The Block 5 component of sandy loam over...
2024
South AustraliaAustralia
MirusBarossa Valley
After 30 years in journalism, Australian freelance writer, author and editor David Sly has been fortunate enough to indulge his passions in print. Based in Adelaide, South Australia, David has moved from newspapers to specialise in food and wine writing, being published in national and international magazines, from Gourmet Traveller to Decanter, and is Food & Wine Editor of SA Life magazine. He has focused intently on the specialised regional produce and wines of South Australia, winning national awards, and is a graduate of the University of Adelaide/ Le Cordon Bleu Gastronomy course.