Old Shiraz vine in the Alkina vineyard, Barossa
Old vines in the Alkina vineyard CREDIT: Charmaine Grieger
(Image credit: Charmaine Grieger / Alkina)
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When a vintage provides challenges rather than perfect conditions, that’s when you learn just how keenly winemakers know their region to still produce superb wines.

Barossa’s 2024 Shiraz vintage can be measured by this yardstick. Harvest was preceded by an especially dry winter, isolated frost events during bud burst and flowering that reduced grape yields.

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Michael Hall, Stonewell Road Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Showing a sterner personality than previous vintages, there is determined drive in the deep, dark flavour profile. Rich, rounded flavours are cohesive and complete –...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Michael HallBarossa Valley

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Purple Hands Wines, Deep Purple Hands Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Seeking maximum concentration from the darkest, deepest-coloured purple fruit, this captures power and intensity without excessive weight – quite a nice trick, and significantly removed...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Purple Hands WinesBarossa Valley

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Torbreck, The Gask, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Sourced from a high ridge atop Eden Valley, this shows a distinctly different personality to what is usually expected from this sub-region. Big purple fruit...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

TorbreckBarossa Valley

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Chaffey Bros Wine Co, Evangeline Single Vineyard Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Pretty and pert, this fruit from the Noack Vineyard in Springton offers a different interpretation of Shiraz from Eden Valley. The high perfume is elevated,...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Chaffey Bros Wine CoEden Valley

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Hentley Farm, The Beast Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Is the Beast showing signs of being tamed? While this wine’s name reflects a deliberately overt style, through picking super ripe fruit and producing maximum...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Hentley FarmBarossa Valley

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Heirloom Vineyards, A'Lambra Barossa Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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There’s an awful lot going on in this plush flagship Shiraz from Heirloom Vineyards. Powerful fruit is wrapped in a billowing velvety texture, as tiny...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Heirloom VineyardsBarossa Valley

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Brothers At War, Fist Fight Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The name doesn’t hide what’s going on here. Big fruit parcels from both the Barossa Valley floor and higher regions of the Eden Valley all...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Brothers At WarBarossa Valley

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Henschke, Appolonia Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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A new addition to the broad Henschke red wine portfolio, this multi-vineyard expression combines the elegance of blueberry and blackberry from Eden Valley with about...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

HenschkeBarossa Valley

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Yelland & Papps, Single Vineyard Stone Well Syrah, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Capturing a strikingly different personality in a single vineyard expression from the Sontag family’s plot in the Stonewell sub-region, this shows Shiraz with a lean,...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Yelland & PappsBarossa Valley

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Yalumba, Paradox Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Can a Shiraz flavour profile pull in two directions simultaneously, without seeming contrived or out of balance? Paradox achieves this trick by combining fruit from...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

YalumbaBarossa Valley

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Hewitson, Monopole Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Winemaker Dean Hewitson likes his wines to be bold and expressive, and he has access to the right type of Barossa Shiraz for this approach...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

HewitsonBarossa Valley

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Hewitson, Ungrafted Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Making a point to acknowledge the esteemed heritage of his old-vine Shiraz that has grown on its original rootstock since the 19th century, Dean Hewitson...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

HewitsonBarossa Valley

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John Duval, Annexus Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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This is what winemaker John Duval considers to be the best site expression of each Barossa vintage, and in 2024 Annexus was sourced from Schultz’s...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

John DuvalBarossa Valley

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Ben Murray Wines, Barossa Valley Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Determined to pull tight focus on the terroir of a rich-earthed Marananga vineyard, winemaker Dan Eggleton extracts power through a clean, lean expression of old-vine...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Ben Murray WinesBarossa Valley

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Penfolds, RWT Bin 789 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Designed as a 'super-Barossa' expression by sourcing fruit from across the region, this makes a powerful and exuberant Shiraz statement without overstepping its mark. Sweet,...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

PenfoldsBarossa Valley

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Head Wines, The Brunette, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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A gentle, romantic nose of violets and blueberries leads to a lush, open-hearted and generous palate, brimming with ripe, firm berries. Luscious colour is reflected...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Head WinesBarossa Valley

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Heirloom Vineyards, Barossa Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The nose is arresting, suggesting grassy meadows strewn with wild herbs as much as heaving berry hedges along its flanks. It’s lean and edgy, showing...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Heirloom VineyardsBarossa Valley

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Arila Gardens, Single Vineyard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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A significant change in style from this small family wine label has pulled back from overly concentrated, extracted winemaking, which allows the intriguing beauty of...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

Arila GardensBarossa Valley

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Kaesler, Old Bastard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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Fiercely guarded and taciturn as a young wine, this grumpy old man refuses to reveal its secrets easily. Let it swirl in the glass for...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

KaeslerBarossa Valley

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Mirus, Block 5 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2024

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The focused effort of Nick Radford to best read his complex Marananga vineyard is paying handsome reward. The Block 5 component of sandy loam over...

2024

South AustraliaAustralia

MirusBarossa Valley

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David Sly
David Sly

After 30 years in journalism, Australian freelance writer, author and editor David Sly has been fortunate enough to indulge his passions in print. Based in Adelaide, South Australia, David has moved from newspapers to specialise in food and wine writing, being published in national and international magazines, from Gourmet Traveller to Decanter, and is Food & Wine Editor of SA Life magazine. He has focused intently on the specialised regional produce and wines of South Australia, winning national awards, and is a graduate of the University of Adelaide/ Le Cordon Bleu Gastronomy course.