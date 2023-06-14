Big Yellow Self Storage launches flagship store featuring 400 wine cellars

The company specialises in providing domestic and business customers with secure storage units across the UK.

They are generally large, functional buildings, but the company’s 109th store is an altogether grander affair.

It features an enormous art installation from Danny Rolph, which is the size of two tennis courts and takes inspiration from quantum physics and Schrödinger’s cat.

The store features 400 individual wine cellars designed for wine collectors and businesses.

The individually-alarmed cellars are suitable for restaurateurs, wine distributors and event organisers seeking peace of mind when storing their valuable wine collections, according to the company.

The smallest cellars at the Kings Cross store house just 12 cases, but there are also significantly larger cellars available. They are all climate-controlled, ensuring the wines are stored at around 12 to 13ºC, with a humidity of between 55% and 65%.

The facility is conveniently located for those purchasing wine in Europe and travelling to the UK by Eurostar.

Customers will also be able to hire the on-site tasting room, allowing them to store their wines and host tastings under one roof.

‘The new Kings Cross store demonstrates an exciting journey of innovation and growth for Big Yellow Self Storage, with the state-of-the-art facilities and wine cellars being an example of this,’ said Nick Vetch, chairman of the self-storage company.

‘We are also thrilled to have the opportunity to support and showcase the incredible talent of a local artist like Danny, who captivated us with his artistic vision and skill.’

Vetch founded the business along with Philip Burks and James Gibson in 1998 and opened the first store in Richmond upon Thames in Surrey the following year.

Related articles