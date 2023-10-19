Bordeaux in Paris: Top restaurants and bars

Contrary to popular belief, not all Parisian pours need be natural. Despite the rise in glou-glou wine bars and natural-heavy selections, a plethora of classically-styled wine lists still dominate a good number of Parisian establishments.

From prestigious growths to Médoc-based Cru Bourgeois to the great Cru Classés of Saint-Emilion, an endless amount of current release and back-vintage Bordeaux is just waiting to be discovered in Parisian cellars everywhere.

Not sure where to look? Check out the Bordeaux-heavy lists at these classic City of Light institutions, here.

31 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008

In the realm of Paris-based Bordeaux offerings, Le Clarence undeniably holds one of the best selections. Located on the prestigious Avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, the impressive 1,400 references are exclusively French. Strong holdings come from Burgundy, the Rhône, and of course, Bordeaux. The restaurant itself falls under family-owned Domaine Clarence Dillon, the famed family behind Château Haut-Brion, La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus. While the restaurant’s set menus will cost you a pretty penny – think €180 for three courses, €250 for five courses, and €350 for seven courses, its back-vintage verticals from some of Bordeaux’s top estates make it entirely worth it.

19 Quai de la Tournelle, 75005

After more than a year of having its doors shuttered, La Tour d’Argent reopened this summer. Located in Paris’ 5th arrondissement, La Tour d’Argent’s roots date back to 1582, though the establishment of the restaurant took place about 300 years later. Today, this breathtaking Michelin-star restaurant is beloved for its panoramic views, as well as its Bible-like wine list, which promises something for every curious Bordeaux drinker out there. While the meal itself isn’t necessarily cheap, heading to La Tour for lunch offers a more budget-friendly option.

34 Rue Saint-Dominique, 75007

Located just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Les Invalides, Garance offers a flavour-packed reprieve from the neighbourhood’s large number of tourist-focused destinations. Established under the oversight of Guillaume Muller, this quality-focused restaurant highlights seasonal ingredients and meticulous attention to detail; even the restaurant’s beef comes from the family farm located in nearby Limousin. With regards to the wine cellar, the impressive list boasts over 8,000 bottles – and of the 21-page wine list, two full pages are dedicated to red wines from Bordeaux. Responsibly-sourced meat and a bottle of claret? Sign us up.

15 Rue Lamennais, 75008

For fine wine and impeccable plates served in a classically elegant ambiance, head to Le Taillevent. Located in the city’s 8th arrondissement, this iconic Parisian staple first opened its doors back in 1946 and has remained an institution ever since. The restaurant’s wine game has only gotten better over time and its list is now spearheaded by Antoine Pétrus, whose focus remains on great wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux. The cellar’s offerings include an impressive vertical from Château Latour, as well as a number of top Left and Right Bank selections. Note: The restaurant is closed on weekends but offers dinner Monday to Friday with a lunch service Tuesday to Friday.

6 Rue du Nil, 75002

For those looking to enjoy Bordeaux wines in a more laid-back environment, look no further than Frenchie Bar à Vins. Located on the quiet Rue du Nil in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement, this small-yet-fierce wine bar offers something for every Bordeaux budget and palate preference. A number of bottles under the €100 mark exist, with the most affordable starting at just €40 (Château Dutruch Grand Poujeaux, Moulis en Médoc, Petit Dutruch). For those looking to splurge, worry not – two prestigious bottles of Petrus from the 2003 and 2012 vintages currently grace the list, as well as picks from Château Pontet-Canet, Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Palmer, and more.

49 Avenue du Maine, 75014

Although the Montparnasse area of Paris is generally known for its Bordeaux-bound trains and overpriced, Hemingway-frequented bars, a visit to Le Petit Sommelier will completely change your view of the neighbourhood. While the bistro may look slightly unimpressive from the outside, the restaurant’s list of over 1,000 references is sure to get your curiosity going. Now spearheaded by wine director Pierre Vila Palleja, this boisterous, French-heavy wine list offers a large number of selections perfect for pairing with the kitchen’s hearty, meat-heavy cuisine. The only thing more impressive than the 13,000-bottle cellar? The extremely affordable prices, especially on back-vintage bottles.

4 Rue Blainville, 75005

There’s no better place to send our Bordeaux list out with a bang than Restaurant La Truffière, which first opened its doors back in 1984. Situated in the 5th arrondissement, this old school Parisian restaurant offers an extensive selection of Bordeaux wines, spanning current release and back-vintage offerings from the region’s top names. The wine list is overseen by La Truffière’s chef-owner Christian Sainsard, who also has an equal affinity for wines from Burgundy and the Rhône. For those truly looking to indulge, be sure to splurge on the six-course truffle tasting menu (for a more modest option, stop in for lunch from Thursday to Saturday) – and if possible, be sure to request seating in the restaurant’s 17th-century wine cellar.

