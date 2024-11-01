China producer profile: Chateau Afip – Miyun, Beijing

From the 2010 Shanghai World Expo and 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit to the recent 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Afip wines are said to have been served on 55 occasions to domestic and international dignitaries, including former US President Barack Obama and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Completed in 2007, the Afip estate was built next to the Miyun Reservoir. Besides the grand hillside château, which includes a museum and an underground cellar, the surrounding Afip Town is built to resemble a French village. Thanks to its proximity to Beijing, it is a prime tourist destination, open for conferences, dining and accommodation throughout the year.

Afip cultivates 73 hectares of 20-year-old vines, encompassing 15 plots mainly on south-facing slopes and gentle hills. Calcareous gravel soils ensure good drainage, while the continental monsoon climate brings wide diurnal temperature variations, which are beneficial for maintaining elegance during the hot summers.

Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay are the key varieties for the estate and French oak plays an important role across its entire range. At the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards, for example, judges praised the Platinum- winning A8 Chardonnay for its ‘eloquent and elegant’ character and skilful use of oak.

Chateau Changyu, Afip A8 Chardonnay, Miyun, Beijing 2019

The 2018 vintage won 2021 DWWA Platinum – 97pts

CH’NG Poh Tiong: Aromas of vanilla and toasty oak, reinforced by lemon-lime fruit on the medium-bodied palate; fresh and vibrant. Grape: Chardonnay 100%. Alc: 12.5%

Trade contact: +86 010 89089999

