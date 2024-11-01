China producer profile: Chateau Tinlot – Yantai, Shandong

The honour recognises the contributions Tinlot made in acknowledging the winemaking potential of Yantai during his visit in 1987, at the dawn of China’s modern wine industry.

Changyu began constructing the grand Gothic-style winery in 2013, with the ambition of establishing a facility that produces wines with outstanding ageing potential. The estate now boasts 66.7 hectares of sandy vineyards and divides its 30-year-old plantings of mainly Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah across 36 plots.

Plots are situated on slopes to optimise sun exposure and drainage in a region known for its mild maritime climate and long growing seasons. Yields are kept to 52.5hl/ha to ensure intensity of flavour. Efforts to showcase the local terroir are also reflected in the use of five yeast strains, including three indigenous strains bred by Changyu.

The wines, which pass through the gravity-fed winery, are all aged in French barriques and sealed under 49mm corks to increase their ageability. It takes five years for a bottle of Tinlot-produced wine to be released following the harvest, with each bottle uniquely numbered for traceability.

Even in the best years, only 10% of the harvest is used for the estate’s flagship red wine.

Chateau Changyu Tinlot, Yantai, Shandong 2016

2024 DWWA Gold – 96pts

DWWA: Florals and dark, peppery fruit over a well-built body awash with sweet, coconut oak tannins and mint acidity. Long finish with tobacco hints. Grapes: 60% Syrah, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Marselan, 2% Cabernet Franc, 1% Petit Verdot. Alc: 15.5%

Trade contact: zhoupan8606941@163.com

