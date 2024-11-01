China producer profile: Devo Winery – Helan, Ningxia

The nearby reservoir and stony hill (formed from large rocks excavated to create the pond) serve as a weekend retreat for friends and his young family.

While running a successful construction business, Liang launched his traditional-method, zero-dosage sparkling wine project in 2012, driven by a passion for Champagne.

Close to the 1,200-metre contour line high on the Helan Mountain foothills, Liang cultivates 21ha of vines in the warm, rocky Jinshan area. Despite the popularity of Bordeaux varietals in the region, he planted Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and pioneered Ningxia’s first commercial plots of Pinot Meunier.

With his winery still being built, the Ningxia University alumnus sought collaboration with Professor Jin Gang of the university’s Food and Wine College. Made by the professor and his team in the university laboratory, the inaugural 2018 vintage yielded 4,000 bottles. This increased to 7,000 bottles in 2019, which also marked the estate’s first multi-vintage release, MV01.

Boasting labels that change colour as the wines cool to the perfect temperature, Devo, now on its MV03 release, is already a sold-out name at bars in cities across China, and has now started exporting overseas.

Stay tuned for a Blanc de Noirs release in 2025.

Devo Winery, MV02 Brut, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia NV

2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Silver – 91pts

DWWA: Traditional-method sparkling aged on lees for 36 months. Broad aromas of citrus peel, pineapple, yeast and fresh butter. Refreshing acidity, full-bodied. Grapes: Chardonnay 50%, Pinot Noir 50%. Alc: 12.5%

Trade contact: maning@pinotine.cn; +86 15088602446 (Ning Ma)

Stockists: Chang Kuang Trading Co Ltd (Japan), BC Selections SA (Mexico). Seeking representation in UK

