China producer profile: Helan Qingxue – Yinchuan, Ningxia

In 2011, its Grand Reserve Jia Bei Lan 2009 won a top award at the Decanter World Wine Awards – an unprecedented achievement for a Chinese wine, drawing domestic and global attention to Ningxia’s quality potential.

Behind the success was a local team. Ningxia-born winemaker Zhang Jing began her journey in wine in her late 20s when she left a career as a civil servant to work alongside Rong Jian and Wang Fengyu. Amid arduous efforts in the vineyards to adjust soil pH and trial suitable varieties, the trio established one of Ningxia’s first boutique wineries, complete with an underground cellar, in 2005.

After a winemaking trip to the Rhône, Jing made vintages at Domaine Franco-Chinois in Huailai, Beijing, where she met her mentor, Professor LI Demei, who later joined her at Helan Qingxue as consultant. The 2009 vintage was not only a milestone for the winery, but also the year Jing became pregnant with her daughter.

Celebrating Helan Qingxue’s 20th anniversary in 2025, the team has resisted the temptation to expand and remains focused on cultivating its original 23 hectares of vineyards. The product range has evolved to include Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Malbec, a late-harvest Petit Manseng, and even an upcoming traditional-method sparkling wine.

Jing, having travelled extensively throughout the wine world, is leading the trend in Ningxia towards earlier harvests and less use of new oak. It is an elegant new chapter for this legendary winery.

Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Jia Bei Lan Reserve, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2019

The 2015 vintage won 2019 DWWA Gold – 95pts

CH’NG Poh Tiong: Ripe, intense blackcurrant, liquorice and star anise flavours cloaked in silky tannins. Layered and complex with abundant freshness from start to finish. Seamless and harmonious. Grape: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon. Alc: 14.5%

Trade contact: +86 13995116667; nxjiabeilan@sina.com

Stockists: Seeking representation in UK

