China producer profile: Longyu Estate – Yinchuan, Ningxia

Long Yu, in Chinese, is roughly translated as ‘dragon’s decree’, hinting at the quality ambitions of the 18-year- old estate. It now sources grapes from 373 hectares of vineyards, selected from 27 plots in the Yinchuan and Qingtongxia subregions at the foothills of Helan Mountain East.

Benefiting from Ningxia’s arid continental climate and abundant sunshine, the estate boasts a Cabernet Sauvignon-driven range, which is now exported to 50 countries.

Its unoaked Blanc de Noirs Cabernet Sauvignon – a dry white wine – is an innovative take on the region’s most popular variety, showcasing aromatic complexity while maintaining an elegant backbone. The red wines range from the soft and juicy Long 8, featuring 30% new oak, to the limited- edition Long 12, where a great concentration of ripe fruits meets a robust structure and 100% new oak.

The estate also pioneers the research of domestic yeast strains and Chinese oak.

Longyu’s Byzantine-style estate, which was built in 2013, is only a 30-minute drive from Yinchuan City and is one of the most popular wine travel destinations in Ningxia. Guests can enjoy cellar tours, tastings and exclusive dining options.

Chateau Changyu Longyu, Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc de Noir, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2022

The 2018 vintage (then called Chateau Changyu Moser XV, Moser Legend Blanc de Noir) won 2019 DWWA Gold – 95pts

CH’NG Poh Tiong: Vanilla oak and peach nose. Textural, with a creamy, glycerol palate. Not unlike some top, modern, pale Provence rosés that resemble a rich white Burgundy. Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon 100%. Alc: 14.5%

Trade contact: Laurenz M. Moser (lenz.moser@lmm-projects.com)

Stockist: Bibendum (UK)

