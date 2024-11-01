China producer profile: Silk Road Winery – Yili River Valley, Xinjiang

Sandwiched between two branches of the Tian Shan mountain range that merge towards the east, the enclosed Yili River valley traps the last remnants of warm, moist air from the Atlantic Ocean, nurturing lavender fields and fruits amid a vast expanse of steppe.

In 2002, Ürümqi-based viticulturist and investor LI Yong, who had cultivated vineyards in the Junggar Basin in the 1990s, set his sights on this hidden oasis.

With 2,800 hours of sunshine, wide diurnal temperature variation, sufficient rain and well- drained soil, the region ensures freshness in its renowned crisp apples (as Yong fondly recalls from his childhood) as well as its wine grapes.

The organic producer now manages 100 hectares of vineyards across two sites with diverse microclimates. The cooler, more humid Kuerdening vineyard, located within the Xinjiang-Tianshan Unesco World Natural Heritage Site 1,260m above sea level, produces the estate’s signature whites, notably Rieslings.

To the west, the Jintun Town site boasts a hotter, drier microclimate conducive to ripeness and structured tannins, evident in the Cabernet Gernischt and Bordeaux blends. Bird nests found among the vines of this warm, sandy site close to the border testify to its biodiversity.

For nearly two decades, Yong operated his estate without its own winery, investing mainly in the vineyards. In 2021, he finally committed to his own ‘château’, expecting to make the 2024 vintage onsite and open for guests by 2025.

Silk Road Vineyards, Explore Red Blend, Yili, Xinjiang 2021

The 2020 vintage won 2023 DWWA Silver – 90pts

CH’NG Poh Tiong: Full-frontal and full-bodied packed with fresh and dried blue and black berries and sweet vanilla oak. The richness calls for meat stews and casseroles. Grapes: Merlot 75%, Cabernet Sauvignon 20%, Petit Verdot 5%. Alc: 15%

Trade contact: +86 13909918271 (Yong Li); 1269690483@qq.com

Stockists: Seeking representation in UK

