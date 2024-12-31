Wine to 5: Adam Porter MW, wine & spirits buying manager, luxury retail

Heading up the wine and spirits buying team at London’s Harrods department store, Adam Porter has 15 years’ experience in wine trade. Adam received the IMW Chair’s Award for the top business of wine paper and the Noval Award for the best research paper by a new MW. He has also worked as an independent consultant, wine educator and wine judge.

How did you get here?

I used to manage stores for Majestic, before moving into the trading team at Sainsbury’s, working on drinks and fresh counters. Having looked after marketing and purchasing as a director at Jascots wine merchants, I became a freelance consultant and stay-at-home dad before joining Harrods.

What’s the balance between being on the shop floor and behind the scenes?

Weeks when I’m not on the shop floor are rare, but if so, I miss the energy and vibrancy of Knightsbridge – it’s always worth getting out from behind from my desk and going for a wander.

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

That we are only concerned with the most premium wines and spirits. We sell bottles priced from £11 – our Harrods Selection Claret, which we blend with Maison Sichel.

What was your greatest moment, professionally?

Becoming a Master of Wine in 2020.

And your greatest mistake?

I think most buyers have had moments where they let objective reality be overruled by emotion around what they would like to list. Thankfully, you get plenty of time to reflect on this while selling it through.

What are people buying at the moment?

Trade is still centred around Champagne, Burgundy, Bordeaux, whisky and Cognac and their most iconic expressions. But customers are increasingly open to diversifying their repertoire within and beyond these categories. Cabernet-led blends are hugely popular, regardless of origin, be it the Médoc, Tuscany or Napa. Other regions and styles, such as Piedmont, Rioja, Ribera, baiju, tequila/mezcal and gin are trending strongly, too.

Are most of your customers tourists?

There is a strong international dimension to our trade – be it regular visitors or those who have made London their home – which complements our established local customers. We segment our customer base by how we can best meet their needs, rather than origin. That said, our Food Halls are one of the most visited and recalled parts of Harrods, and we know that tourists particularly enjoy pairing our own label wines with our ready-to-eat offering, especially caviar, charcuterie and fromagerie.

What surprises people about the Harrods wine department?

What you see in store is the tip of a rather large iceberg! We buy direct on release and store our wine six storeys below the shop floor in optimal condition until the perfect moment.

What’s the most expensive bottle you have for sale?

For standard-size bottles, it’s often Domaine de la Romanée-Conti or The Macallan, for wine and spirits respectively. Or one of our large formats from a famous name.

What’s new in store?

We’ve just started bookable bespoke consultations with Coravin sampling, which is proving very popular with customers, and we’re also doing more tastings on the shop floor at peak times.

What will you be drinking at home this Christmas?

So tricky to choose! Personal favourites this year include Felton Road from New Zealand’s Central Otago, and of course Harrods Selection – especially the St-Emilion. For whisky, I’m looking beyond single malts to top blends such as the Isle of Skye 25-year-old – it’s an incredible liquid, which fully justifies its placement alongside single malts.

Related articles