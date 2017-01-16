DWWA judge profile: Bob Campbell MW

Bob Campbell MW is Regional Chair for New Zealand in the Decanter World Wine Awards.



Bob Campbell MW

Bob Campbell MW is wine editor of Your Home & Garden, Taste magazine and the Air NZ in-flight magazine as well as being New Zealand editor for Gourmet Traveller Wine.

Bob contributes to wine publications in seven countries. Nearly 22,000 people have attended Bob’s wine diploma courses which he runs in New Zealand, Asia and Europe. He has been a senior judge in wine competitions in ten countries and is currently chairman of the New Zealand International Wine Show.

Bob is highly demanded as an after-dinner speaker and lecturer.

Bob also publishes his website Bob Campbell NZ. Follow Bob on Twitter @VinoNZ