DWWA judge profile: Caro Maurer MW

Caro Maurer MW is Regional Chair for the Mediterranean at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Caro Maurer MW is a wine writer based in Bonn, Germany, who currently shares her time between the General-Anzeiger, the daily newspaper in Bonn, and two magazines, Der Feinschmecker (The Gourmet) and the German edition of FINE.
With a writing career spanning almost 25 years, Maurer’s previous positions include working as a correspondent in New York and Los Angeles, as a staff editor for the German edition of Forbes magazine, and at Die Welt (The World), a German daily national newspaper. Maurer is also a wine educator, and judges at international wine competitions.
Caro Maurer MW was first a DWWA judge in 2013.
