DWWA Judge profile: Gerard Barnes

Gerard Barnes is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.

Gerard Barnes currently buys wine for Berkmann Wine Cellars. In his twenty odd years in the wine industry he has held a range of roles including senior positions. He began in retail shop management and moved into buying, which he has done for various companies and organizations including a major national supermarket group and a large, complex multi-channel drinks and hospitality organization.

He expanded into product development for an independent wine importer and distributor, sourcing private and exclusive label wines and spirits for the US and international markets.