DWWA judge profile: Gerd Stepp

Gerd Stepp

Gerd Stepp’s family has been growing grapes in the Pfalz for generations and he himself has been in the wine trade for 26 years. For 10 of those years, Stepp was a winemaker for Marks & Spencer and has worked in Germany, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Italy and the UK.

In 2009, Stepp set up a winery at the site of Stepp Family Vineyards, where he now makes wine. He also consults through WeinWerk on various wine-related matters.

Gerd Stepp was first a judge at the DWWA in 2004.