DWWA judge profile: Mark Savage MW

Mark Savage MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Mark Savage MW

Mark Savage MW was born in Kampala, Uganda in 1949. He was educated at Ampleforth College and graduated from University College, Oxford with an MA in Classics. Here he was president of the university’s Wine Circle. He gained early wine trade experience with Moët & Chandon, OW Loeb & Co, and Tanners of Shrewsbury before establishing his own business in 1975 after receiving the Vintners Scholarship.

In the same year he was awarded the inaugural Champagne Ruinart Bursary in order to research the wine industry in the USA Pacific Northwest. Savage became a Master of Wine in 1980. He is author of The Red Wines of Burgundy and an occasional contributor to The Drinks Business and The World of Fine Wine.

As owner and CEO of Savage Selection, he is agent for about 50 small family wine estates in twelve countries, including, since 1982, Château Tertre Roteboeuf in St Emilion and The Eyrie Vineyard in Oregon. Mark Savage was first a DWWA judge in 2004.