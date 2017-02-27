DWWA judge profile: Matt Walls

Matt Walls is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Matt Walls
Matt Walls is a freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to Decanter, Foodism, timatkin.com, Harpers Wine & Spirit, Imbibe and others. He publishes wine blog mattwalls.co.uk, for which he was named the 2015 International Wine & Spirit Competition Blogger of the Year.
His first book on wine, Drink Me, won Best Newcomer at the 2013 Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. In addition to writing, Walls advises restaurants on wine lists, hosts tastings and judges at food and wine competitions. He was previously fine wines manager at Mentzendorff and set up, managed and bought wines for the flagship store of The Sampler.
Matt Walls was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.
Follow Matt on Twitter @mattwallswine
