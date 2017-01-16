DWWA judge profile: Nico Manessis

Nico Manessis is Regional Chair for Greece and Cyprus at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nico Manessis

Nico Manessis is an expert on the wines of his native Greece and the author of three wine books. Spending several months each year in various vineyards in Greece, Manessis chronicles stories and videos from his time there at greekwineworld.com, and his most recent endeavor has been to co-produce the award-winning documentary film Pelican’s Watch on Santorini’s unique vineyard – more details of which can be found at pelicanswatch.gr.

Manessis teaches at the College of Crete, Greece, and at the Université du Vin, Suze la Rousse, France. He is a member of the Académie Internationale du Vin. Manessis was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

