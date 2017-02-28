DWWA judge profile: Pierre Mansour

Pierre Mansour is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Pierre Mansour

Pierre Mansour has worked in the wine trade for his entire career: starting in 1995 with the Antique Wine Company, followed by four years with wine merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd.

In 2000 Mansour joined The Wine Society to oversee tastings and events, before taking on the role of buyer in 2004, where he has been responsible for sourcing from Australia, New Zealand and North America.

Since 2014, Mansour has been buying manager for the company and he currently buys Champagne, Spain and Sherry.

Pierre Mansour was first a DWWA judge in 2006.

Follow Pierre on Twitter @pierremansour