DWWA judge profile: Poh Tiong Ch’ng

Poh Tiong Ch'ng is Regional Chair for the Middle East, Far East and Asia at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Poh Tiong Ch’ng

A lawyer by training, Poh Tiong Ch’ng published the world’s first Chinese Bordeaux Guide in 2000. Ch’ng also writes columns in Wine Life and RVF China.

For nearly 20 years, he has been consultant to FairPrice and Finest, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain. Ch’ng is also a senior judge of World of Fine Wine’s Best Wine Lists in the World competition and contributes to the China, Japan & India sections of Hugh Johnson Pocket Wine Book.

Holding a certificate in Chinese art from the University of London’s School of Oriental & African Studies, Ch’ng is an ambassador of The European Fine Art Foundation or TEFAF Maastricht. Ch’ng was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Follow Poh Tiong on Twitter @chngpohtiong or visit his website.