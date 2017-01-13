DWWA judge profile: Richard Baudains

Richard Baudains is Regional Chair for Veneto at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

TAGS:

Richard Baudains

Richard Baudains was born and bred in Jersey in the Channel Islands and trained to be a teacher of English as a foreign language in order to satisfy his wanderlust. After several years in various foreign climes, Baudains settled down in beautiful Friuli-Venezia Giulia, having had the good fortune to reside previously in the winemaking regions of Piemonte, Tuscany, Liguria and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Baudains wrote his first article for Decanter in 1989 and has been a regular contributor on Italian wines ever since.

His day job as director of a language school conveniently leaves time for a range of wine-related activities including writing for the Slow wine guide, editing, translating, leading tastings and lecturing in wine journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche.

Baudains was first a DWWA judge in 2004.