DWWA judge profile: Richard Baudains

Richard Baudains is Regional Chair for Veneto at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Richard Baudains

Richard Baudains was born and bred in Jersey in the Channel Islands and trained to be a teacher of English as a foreign language in order to satisfy his wanderlust. After several years in various foreign climes, Baudains settled down in beautiful Friuli-Venezia Giulia, having had the good fortune to reside previously in the winemaking regions of Piemonte, Tuscany, Liguria and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Baudains wrote his first article for Decanter in 1989 and has been a regular contributor on Italian wines ever since.

His day job as director of a language school conveniently leaves time for a range of wine-related activities including writing for the Slow wine guide, editing, translating, leading tastings and lecturing in wine journalism at the Università delle Scienze Gastronomiche.

Baudains was first a DWWA judge in 2004.