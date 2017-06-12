DWWA judge profile: Ulf Sjödin MW

Ulf Sjödin MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.
Ulf Sjödin MW
Ulf Sjödin MW originally worked in chemical engineering, holding a masters in the subject, but switched to marketing when he joined the wine trade in 1996. He worked for importer and producer V&S, where he held the position as PR manager for 13 years, and after a period as a self-employed consultant on pricing and market analysis, Ulf joined the Swedish retail monopoly Systembolaget in 2010 to become head of category management, a position he holds today. In 2007, Ulf became the first Master of Wine in Sweden, receiving awards for best tasting paper, best paper on viticulture and best total result on the MW exam.
Meet the Judges: Ulf Sjodin MW
Here Decanter finds out about why Ulf Sjodin MW made the career switch, his most memorable moments working with wine…
DWWA 2014: Sherry & Spain judging panel
Find out about our Decanter World Wine Awards 2014 Sherry & Spain judging panel with biographies of the Regional Chairs…
DWWA 2014: Middle East, Far East & Asia judging panel
Find out about our Decanter World Wine Awards 2014 Middle East, Far East & Asia judging panel with biographies of…