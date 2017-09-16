DAWA charity dinner in Macau

Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017 winners will be showcased in Macau.

Decanter will present Gold and Portuguese medal-winning wines from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017 at a charity dinner hosted by the Institute of Tourism Studies in Macau on 6 October, to raise money for Red Cross.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Antonio Neves Coelho, a chef dedicated to the promotion of authentic Portuguese cuisine in Asia and has experience at top hotels and restaurants around the world. He has created a special menu to pair with the winning wines from Portugal.

To book a place, contact davidwong@ift.edu.mo.

Full results of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards will be announced on Wednesday 20 September.