DWWA judge profile: Victoria Burt MW

Victoria Burt MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Victoria Burt MW

Victoria Burt MW is the Product Development Manager for Wine Qualifications at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, where she plays an instrumental role in the continuous progression of WSET’s portfolio of qualifications, most notably the development of student and educator materials.

As well as being a WSET Certified Educator, she also organises and presents wine events and has judged at several international wine competitions. Victoria became a Master of Wine in 2015 on completion of a research paper examining the physical and psychological effects of glassware on the sensory perception of champagne and received the Taransaud Tonnellerie Award for excellence in the Production and Handling of Wine paper.

She constantly seeks to expand and update her technical and product knowledge through wine seminars, masterclasses and travelling widely.