Think you need Barolo in your life? Here are five reasons to think again...
Good Barolo isn’t exactly cheap, and although some producers are making earlier-drinking styles these days, they still need several years to reach their prime.
With that in mind, here are five delicious Barolo alternatives that you should definitely check out if you are a Piedmont devotee, all drinking beautifully right now.
Five delicious Barolo alternatives:
E. Guigal, Vignes de l’Hospice, St-Joseph, Rhône 2013
2013 may not be the northern Rhône’s best vintage, but you wouldn’t know it from tasting this wonderfully fresh, vital…
Cloudy Bay, Te Wahi, Central Otago 2014
This expression of Pinot from the high quality Central Otago region (which happens to be the world's most southerly wine…
Viu Manent, Single Vineyard San Carlos Malbec, Colchagua Valley 2013
From Chilean Malbec to Piedmont and Nebbiolo may seem like a stretch, but this robust red has a distinctly Old…
Tenuta Pule, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto 2011
Amarone matches, and even surpasses, Barolo for its full-bodied richness...
Casa Freschi, Ragazzi Nebbiolo, Adelaide Hills 2015
Best known as the grape of Barolo and Barbaresco, this Aussie take on Nebbiolo has a typically fragrant currant, red…
