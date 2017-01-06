For the weekend: Great wines under £20

Decanter international tastings director Christelle Guibert hunts the tastings to find exciting, great value wines, all for under £20. See the latest here.

wines under £20
TAGS:

Christelle Guibert and Decanter’s tasting team search the key tastings to hunt down the best value wines the supermarkets, high street and wine merchants can offer, all for under £20.

Each week we’ll bring you five new wines, so you can branch out from your usual choices, without breaking the bank – especially if you’re one of the wine drinkers who stick to the same wine for a decade.

In the January spirit of moderation, we offer you a wide-ranging choice of low-alcohol wines

 

More wines under £20:

Sette Vigne, Italy 2011

Sette Vigne, Italy 2011

A unique and ambitious concept, this is a blend of seven indigenous grapes from seven Italian regions...

Points 90
Rabbit & Spaghetti Riesling 2014

Rabbit & Spaghetti, Riesling 2014

Rabbit & Spaghetti, Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2014 Winemaker Adam Barton has selected old-vine fruit from Watervale, a sub-region…

Points 91

 

See more great value wines under £20 here