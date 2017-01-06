For the weekend: Great wines under £20

Decanter international tastings director Christelle Guibert hunts the tastings to find exciting, great value wines, all for under £20. See the latest here.
Christelle Guibert and Decanter’s tasting team search the key tastings to hunt down the best value wines the supermarkets, high street and wine merchants can offer, all for under £20.
Each week we’ll bring you five new wines, so you can branch out from your usual choices, without breaking the bank – especially if you’re one of the wine drinkers who stick to the same wine for a decade.
In the January spirit of moderation, we offer you a wide-ranging choice of low-alcohol wines…
Craven Wines, Clairette Blanche, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2014
Dr Loosen, Graacher Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett, Mosel, Germany 2012
From the king of Mosel Riesling comes this vibrant wine boasting aromas...
Le Colture, Sylvoz, Prosecco Treviso, Veneto, Italy NV
From an estate that has been family owned since the 1500s, this is an uplifting, bone-dry, zesty style of Prosecco…
Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Cellar Aged Semillon, Hunter Valley, Australia 2007
Hunter Semillon can be enjoyed young and zesty, or with bottle age, where it picks up nutty, beeswax notes while…
Rustenberg, Straw Wine, Coastal Region, South Africa 2011
This is a blend of Chenin Blanc, Viognier and Crouchen, the grapes dried in a passito style before being pressed.
Ancre Hill, Triomphe, Wales, United Kingdom 2014
It’s a Welsh spin on Beaujolais! Already in a marginal climate, this family estate went a step further, adopting biodynamic…
Casal de Ventozela, Arinto Vinho Verde, Portugal 2015
It’s Vinho Verde, but not as you know it. From the Arinto grape, it is light and fresh with lemon…
Staatliche Weinbaudomäne Oppenheim, Riesling, Rheinhessen Trocken, Germany 2013
Founded in 1900, this estate’s main function is as a teaching base for the wine region...
Moreson, Miss Molly, Petit Rosé, Franschhoek, South Africa NV
The winery’s beloved Weimaraner dog has a range of wines...
Follador, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2015
Gorgeous floral scent with hint of elderflower and lemon zest...
Cune, Barrel-Fermented, Rioja, Spain 2015
From a highly regarded producer that has built a reputation for traditional-styled Riojas.
Villa Maria, Sauvignon Blanc Reserve, Clifford Bay, Marlborough 2013
Fruit for this bottling comes from Awatere, and it’s textbook fare, with grassy roundness
La Báscula, Catalan Eagle, Garnacha-Viognier, Terra Alta, Catalonia, Spain 2015
From an organic vineyard, this blend has grapefruit...
Ailalá, Treixadura, Ribeiro, Galicia, Spain 2015
Treixadura is little-known grape that has its home in the lush, green northwestern corner of Spain...
Gozatu, Txakolí de Alava, Spain 2014
Thirty years ago this tiny region only had a handful of producers, and 5ha planted...
Pazo das Tapias, Castillo de Monterrei Godello, Monterrei, Spain 2015
Move over Albariño, Godello is now the new kid on the block in Galicia, which produces some of Spain’s most…
Iona, One Man Band, Elgin, South Africa 2013
This lovely red is a six-way assemblage between mostly Syrah with the addition of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot and…
AA Badenhorst, Secateurs Red Blend, Swartland, South Africa 2012
Sangiovese may not be synonymous with this part of the world, but if it performs as well as this little…
Rustenberg, John X Merriman, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2012
From the wine-producing nation recently rated the most dynamic in the southern hemisphere, this is a classic Bordeaux blend with…
Tormentoso, Bush Vine Pinotage, Paarl, South Africa 2011
This name refers to the torment of growing bush vine grapes in dry-farmed shale soils as well as to the…
Ataraxia, Serenity, Walker Bay, South Africa 2009
Kevin Grant makes some of the Cape’s finest Chardonnays, but this wine (and an upcoming Pinot Noir) shows his magic…
Rhebokskloof, Mourvedre-Grenache-Syrah, Paarl, South Africa 2012
A remarkable Rhône blend made by the historic Rhebokskloof estate, located at the foot of Paarl Mountain.
Chamonix, Feldspar Pinot Noir, Franschhoek, South Africa 2013
A poised, refined Pinot from vines planted 430m above sea level. There’s an abundance of wild berry aromas
Radford Dale, Black Rock, Swartland, South Africa 2011
Some outstanding wines are coming out of Swartland, the current darling of the Cape, and this Rhone blend...
Solms Delta, Shiraz, Western Cape, South Africa 2014
This textbook Cape Shiraz is your ideal barbecue companion: moreishly meaty and gamey...
Radford Dale, Thirst Gamay, Coastal Region, South Africa 2014
An intriguing, complex wine made from fruit picked at sunrise and transported to the winery before the mercury begins to…
Massey Dacta, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2015
A Massey Ferguson tractor is a ‘dacta’ according to the son of the owner here.
Craggy Range, Sauvignon Blanc, Te Muna Road Vineyard, Martinborough 2013
The grapes for this superior Kiwi Sauvignon are grown on limestone soil and fermented in stainless steel and French barriques...
Sainsbury’s, Taste the Difference, Riverblock Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2012
Made from a single vineyard in the Waihopai Valley, this is restrained for New Zealand...
Pegasus Bay, Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Waipara Valley 2012
Lake Chalice, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2013
A balanced but not over-the-top Sauvignon Blanc with fine vim and vigour.
Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2013
A classy and serious Kiwi Sauvignon, which takes its name from the herds of dogs used by the first settlers…
Yealands Estate, Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough 2011
A more restrained example of Kiwi Sauvignon, with a stony, herb-infused, citrus nose...
Rippon, Sauvignon Blanc, Central Otago 2015
A New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with personality! What sets it apart is that the usual pungent tropical flavours...
Tiki, Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2015
A well-made, classic Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough packed with lively citrus fruits of lime, lemon and grapefruit...
Brancaia, Tre, Tuscany, Italy 2011
Mainly Sangiovese (80%), with Cabernet and Merlot making up the blend, this is a great red made from grapes harvested…
Fratelli Cigliuti, Serraboella, Barbera d’Alba, Italy 2013
After 18 months in oak and one year in bottle before release, this Barbera is a cut above many of…
Duemani, Cifra, Cabernet Franc, Tuscany, Italy 2013
After many years consulting for top estates in Italy, Luca d’Attoma realised his long-term dream of making his own wine...…
Feudi di San Gregorio, Greco di Tufo, Italy 2015
From a very reliable winery that has built a reputation for using indigenous grapes...
Borgo Paglianetto, Terravignata Rosso, Marche, Italy 2014
A blend of Sangiovese with the addition of the rare native grape, Lacrima. This offering is all about the fruit...
Uccelliera, Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2013
An impressive wine made by Andrea Cortonesi, it displays subtle yet bright cherry, plum and liquorice flavours on a smooth…
Sette Vigne, Italy 2011
A unique and ambitious concept, this is a blend of seven indigenous grapes from seven Italian regions...
Bottega Vinai, Lagrein Dunkel, Trentino, Italy 2010
A gutsy wine with a vibrant, jammy nose of black cherries and peppery, cured meat.
Fantini, Farnese, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy 2012
This is all about red fruit: vibrant, fresh and expressive with elegant, soft tannins...
Produttori del Barbaresco, Nebbiolo, Langhe, Italy 2012
From a co-op founded in the 1950s, this is a good introduction to the Nebbiolo grape that won’t break the…
Domaine Aubert, Vouvray Brut, Loire NV
When it comes to sparkling wine, Vouvray may not have the fame of other fizz, but this 100% Chenin Blanc…
Domaine La Croix St-Laurent, Le Chêne Marchand, Sancerre, Loire, France 2014
From a small family property comes this textbook Sauvignon Blanc...
Yannick Amirault, La Mine, St-Nicolas de Bourgueil, Loire 2015
One of the best domaines in the AC...
Domaine La Croix de Chaintres, Saumur-Champigny 2014
Made by Filliatreau exclusively for Waitrose and, as you’d expect from this star producer...
Pierre-Henri Morel, Blanc, Côtes du Rhône-Villages Laudun, France 2015
This is a partnership between Pierre-Henri Morel and Michel Chapoutier...
Les Trois Bises, Côtes du Rhône Villages 2014
Blended by a team of D&D group sommeliers with Christian Voeux of Château la Nerthe.
Le Clos du Caillou, Le Bouquet des Garrigues, Côtes du Rhône 2014
Fragrant strawberries and quince with pockets of mystery adding to its appeal....
Arnoux & Fils, Petites Collines, Crozes-Hermitage, Rhône, France 2014
This is a beautiful expression of Syrah from vines...
Bodegas Muga, Conde de Haro Brut, Cava, Spain 2013
Muga is one of few produders allowed to make Cava outside its home region of Catalonia...
Philippe Michel, Chardonnay, Crémant du Jura, France 2013
This is a top-quality sparkling wine at a bargain price...
Nino Franco, Rustico, Valdobbiadene, Prosecco Superiore DOCG NV
From one of Valdobbiadene’s oldest wineries, this tastes vital and fresh. The bright fruit flavours...
Clos la Grande Boissière, Gigondas, Rhône, France 2014
From a 35-year old vineyard on hillsides....
La Gioiosa, Prosecco Superiore Brut, Valdobbiadene 2014
Tyrrell’s, Lost Block Sauvignon Blanc, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2013
The Lost Block got its name after the grapes were forgotten and picked late...
Tahbilk, Marsanne 2014
The estate has the world’s largest single holding of Marsanne...
Heirloom Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, Australia 2015
Winemakers Zar and Elena Brooks started this wine project more than a decade ago...
Woodstock Wine, Naughty Monte, Montepulciano, Limestone Coast, Australia 2013
Shows the potential of Italy’s third most-planted grape beyond Abruzzo...
Payten & Jones, Valley Vignerons Series Sangiovese 2013
This classy Sangiovese has lifted aromas of strawberry and sweet red cherries.
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Bourgogne Aligoté, Burgundy, France 2014
While most producers have turned their back on Aligoté...
Domaine Millet, Vaucoupin 1er Cru, Chablis, Burgundy 2014
With 13 hectares, one of which is in the Vaucoupin 1er Cru vineyard, this boutique family domaine has gone from…
Joseph Drouhin, Rully, Burgundy, France 2012
This reliable Burgundy house is family-owned...
The Society’s Exhibition, Côte de Brouilly, Beaujolais, France 2015
The Wine Society’s first own-label from the smallest of the Beaujolais crus...
Domaine Chavy Chouet, Les Femelottes Bourgogne Blanc, Burgundy 2014
The Chavy family, located in and around Puligny-Montrachet, used to sell the bulk of their production to negociants until their…
Willunga 100, Grenache, Mclaren Vale 2014
Brooding dark fruit with cherry and vanilla aromas. Juicy cranberry, cherry and raspberry on the palate with some darker fruit…
Proyecto Garnachas de España, La Garnacha Salvaje del Moncayo, Moncayo 2014
This is a very impressive Grenache with an even more impressive price tag. Made From old bush vines in northern…
Domaine Jones, Grenache Gris, Côtes Catalanes, France 2014
British ex-pat Katie Jones started her own project here in 2009...
M Chapoutier, Marius Grenache-Syrah, Pays d’Oc, France 2014
Named after Michel Chapoutier’s great grandfather...
Solms Delta, Shiraz, Western Cape, South Africa 2014
This textbook Cape Shiraz is your ideal barbecue companion...
Domaine Les Yeuses, Les Epices Syrah, Vin de Pays d’Oc, France 2013
One of the UK’s best-value reds...
Aemilia, Shiraz-Vranec- Petit Verdot, Tikves, Macedonia 2013
A meeting of the indigenous (Vranac) and the international (Shiraz and Petit Verdot), this spicy red won’t disappoint.
JL Chave, Selection, Offerus 2013
This is the négociant range from a producer that needs little introduction...
Adi Badenhorst, Kalander, Swartland, South Africa 2014
Solms Delta, Chenin Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa 2015
A joint-venture between the Solms and Astor families...
Ken Forrester, Workhorse Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch 2015
A nice appley nose with a slightly yeasty aroma and some herbaceousness...
Fable Mountain Vineyards, Night Sky, Coastal Region, South Africa 2011
Fabulous wine with a great concentration, bright fruit intensity and freshness...
Catherine Marshall, Pinot Noir 2015
Marshall is behind one of the Cape’s first micro-wineries, the Barefoot Wine Company...
Miguel Torres Chile, Reserva Ancestral Old Vine Cinsault País Carignan, Itata Valley 2014
Made from ungrafted, 80 year old bush vines. An aromatic nose displays freshness, with intense red cherry fruit...
De Martino, Viejas Tinajas Cinsault, Itata, Chile 2014
Old, dry-farmed, bush-vine Cinsault grapes...
Viña Los Vascos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley, Chile 2015
A fresher and purer style seems to have emerged from this new release...
Clos des Fous, Pour Ma Gueule, Assemblage Pais, Chile 2014
An exciting venture between Pedro Parra...
Viña Ventisquero, Carmenere Root 1, Colchagua Valley, Chile 2014
Blended with some Syrah to add spicy aromas...
Domaine Seguinot Bordet, Vieilles Vignes, Chablis, Burgundy, France 2015
Jean-François Bordet is the latest in a family line that has grown grapes since the 16th century.
William Fevre, Petit Chablis, Burgundy, France 2014
With a family history dating back 250 years, William Fevre is an institution in the appellation and needs little introduction...
Chapel Down, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay 2013
Chapel Down is releasing a series of single vineyard over the next 12 months and this is the first release.
Newton Johnson, Southend Chardonnay, South Africa 2014
A serious Chardonnay sourced from high-altidute vineyards near the Atlantic...
Innocent Bystander, Chardonnay 2014
Phil Sexton has a reputation for producing classy and elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.
La Rioja Alta, Viña Arana, Rioja Reserva, Spain 2008
From one of the most traditional bodegas in Rioja...
Bodegas Jiménez-Landi, Bajondillo, Méntrida, Spain 2014
From part of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain...
Sierra de Toloño, Rioja Alavesa, Spain 2013
After years making wine around the world...
Tierras Coloradas, Old-Vine Carignan, Montsant, Spain 2014
From 40-year-old vines, this 100% Carignan offers depth...
Viña Zorzal, Malayeto Garnacha, Navarra, Spain 2013
A splendid Garnacha of depth and complexity...
Borgo Paglianetto, Petrara, Verdicchio di Matelica, Marche, Italy 2014
This 25ha property believes in the potential of Verdicchio di Matelica...
Suavia, Monte Carbonare, Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy 2014
This is a serious Soave that has much to offer...
Bruscia, Il Famoso Grottino, Le Marche, Italy 2014
Forget Pinot Grigio – the rare ancient grape Famoso...
De Forville, Dolcetto d’Alba, Piedmont, Italy 2015
The De Forville family has been making wine in Piedmont since the 1860s...
Casa Girelli, Teroldego Rotaliano, Trentino, Italy 2015
While many producers in Trentino are replacing local varieties with international ones...
Vincent Pinard, Flores, Sancerre 2015
The palate has real citrus fruit freshness and drive, with a long and crunchy finish.
Joseph Mellot, Sancerre Rosé 2014
Joseph Mellot is an institution in Sancerre; founded five centuries ago, it has stayed in the family ever since...
Domaine Yannick Amirault, La Coudraye, Bourgueil, Loire, France 2014
This is made from 25- to 35-year-old vines farmed organically...
Pascal Lambert, Les Terrasses, Chinon, Loire, France 2013
Great, structured Cabernet Franc from Lambert’s organic...
Domaine de la Chevalerie, Diptyque 2013
This family estate in Restigné is an institution. Founded in 1640...
Weingut Schäfer-Fröhlich, Riesling Trocken, Nahe, Germany 2012
In 1998 Tim Fröhlich stepped into this unknown estate...
Reichsgraf Von Kesselstatt, Goldtröpfchen Riesling Kabinett, Mosel, Germany 2014
An exquisite Riesling at a great price....
Ernst Loosen, Villa Wolf Dry Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2014
From a warm, sunny part of Germany, just an hour’s drive north of Alsace...
Rabbit & Spaghetti, Riesling 2014
Diemersdal Estate, Gruner Veltliner, Durbanville, South Africa 2015
A good New World expression of Austria’s most planted, much loved white grape.
Ebner-Ebenauer, Grüner Veltliner, Weinviertel, Austria 2013
This small winery is run by winemaker Marion Ebner and her husband Manfred Ebenauer.
Blank Canvas, Gruner Veltliner, Marlborough, New Zealand 2013
After more than 40 vintages as a flying winemaker...
Waimea Estate, Grüner Veltliner, Nelson, New Zealand 2015
Grüner Veltliner may have its home in Austria...
Weingut Markus Huber, Morrisons Grüner Veltliner 2014
Graham Beck, The Rhona Brut Rosé, South Africa NV
A fantastic value New World sparkling rosé, packed with personality...
Juvé y Camps, Reserva de la Familia Gran Reserva Cava 2011
Free-run juice of Macabeu, Xarel-lo and Parellada grapes, aged for 36 months in bottle before release.
Riva di Franciacorta, Franciacorta Brut, Lombardy, Italy NV
Italophiles who wish to trade up from Prosecco, try this...
Domaine Collin, Cuvée Sélection, Crémant de Limoux Brut, France NV
The Collin family has made Champagne for generations...
Quinta de Azevedo, Vinho Verde 2015
While many Vinho Verdes are cheap and cheerful for a summer's day, this blend of 95% Loureiro and 5% Arinto…
Borgo Paglianetto, Petrara, Verdicchio di Matelica 2014
This is quite a serious style, with notes of citrus and crunchy apple, zippy acidity and a long finish.
Tetramythos, Malagousia, Peloponnese 2015
Fragrant blossom nose, attractive pear, delicate floral and lemon intensity...
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Sauvagères 2014
Known better for fizz, St-Péray’s still whites are seeing a revival.
Domaine Lombard, Côtes-du-Rhône Brézème 2014
A blend of 80% Marsanne, 12% Viognier and 8% Roussanne. Barrel fermented...
Jean-Luc Colombo, Les Abeilles Blanc 2014
Named for the bees that play a key role in the vineyards...
Cave de Turckheim, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Brand 2011
A co-op that made a global name for itself with Gewurztraminer....
Domaine Maby, Prima Donna 2015
This charming, full-bodied rosé from France’s only exclusively pink appellation...
Cave de Turckheim, M Signature Pinot Gris 2014
This cooperative was founded in 1955 and has played a key role in raising the standard of Alsatian wines...
Domaine de la Ville de Colmar, Clos St-Jacques, Riesling 2013
Grapes for this wine come from 10.5ha of the Clos St-Jacques...