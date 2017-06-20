Alsace isn't just about the grand crus - there are also plenty of delicious wines under £20 that deserve a spot in your wine rack. Here's a few to get you started.

The unique history of Alsace, to-ing and fro-ing between German and French control, has left its legacy. It’s a French region with a uniquely Teutonic feel – even the wine bottles share the distinct shape of their German cousins across the Rhine.

More than 90% of wines produced in Alsace are white, ranging from lean, mineral Riesling to perfumed, exotic Gewürztraminer. Decanter’s Jane Anson believes that Alsace should be a natural homeland for terroir-driven white wines in France.

Here are some of our top recommendations for everyday wines that won’t break the bank.

Delicious Alsace white wines under £20 :



