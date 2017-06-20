Alsace isn't just about the grand crus - there are also plenty of delicious wines under £20 that deserve a spot in your wine rack. Here's a few to get you started.
The unique history of Alsace, to-ing and fro-ing between German and French control, has left its legacy. It’s a French region with a uniquely Teutonic feel – even the wine bottles share the distinct shape of their German cousins across the Rhine.
More than 90% of wines produced in Alsace are white, ranging from lean, mineral Riesling to perfumed, exotic Gewürztraminer. Decanter’s Jane Anson believes that Alsace should be a natural homeland for terroir-driven white wines in France.
Here are some of our top recommendations for everyday wines that won’t break the bank.
Delicious Alsace white wines under £20 :
Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Zind, Alsace, France, 2014
Made from Chardonnay and Auxerrois grapes grown in the famed Clos Windsbuhl vineyard. The oaky, spicy nose is reminiscent of...
Trimbach, Riesling, Alsace, France, 2014
Perhaps most representative of Trimbach's house style, this Riesling is wonderfully dry and crisp, with green apple and citrus flavours swiftly followed by...
Zinck, Portrait Gewürztraminer, Alsace, France, 2015
This wine has a glorious nose of lychee, rosewater and stone fruit. Incredibly aromatic and intense, the palate follows the nose, with a...
Jean Biecher, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, 2015
One of the largest organic producers in Alsace, Jean Biecher is also one of the oldest having been founded in 1776. This Pinot Blanc has...
Dopff au Moulin, Crémant d’Alsace, Cuvée Julien Brut
Behind this unpromising label you will find a rather delicious wine. Floral aromas give way to ripe peach and pear fruit, along with a...
