Delicious Alsace white wines under £20

Alsace isn't just about the grand crus - there are also plenty of delicious wines under £20 that deserve a spot in your wine rack. Here's a few to get you started.

Delicious Alsace wines under £20
TAGS:

The unique history of Alsace, to-ing and fro-ing between German and French control, has left its legacy. It’s a French region with a uniquely Teutonic feel – even the wine bottles share the distinct shape of their German cousins across the Rhine.

More than 90% of wines produced in Alsace are white, ranging from lean, mineral Riesling to perfumed, exotic Gewürztraminer. Decanter’s Jane Anson believes that Alsace should be a natural homeland for terroir-driven white wines in France.

Here are some of our top recommendations for everyday wines that won’t break the bank.

Delicious Alsace white wines under £20 :

Trimbach, Riesling, Alsace, France, 2014

Trimbach, Riesling, Alsace, France, 2014

Perhaps most representative of Trimbach's house style, this Riesling is wonderfully dry and crisp, with green apple and citrus flavours swiftly followed by...

Points 90

More articles on Alsace: