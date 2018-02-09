Five great value picks from our recent panel tasting, with tasting notes and ratings freely available.

Great value mature Rioja wines



You can find great value in Rioja, if you know where to look, said our judges at our mature Rioja panel tasting.

Rioja has yet to see the sort of price inflation on its very top wines that has been witnessed in some other producer regions, such as Bordeaux and Burgundy. And there is also relatively good availability for Rioja wines with some bottle age.

‘Maybe Rioja is the best entry point into the world of fine old wines,’ said Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, one of three judges at Decanter’s recent panel tasting for Rioja wines from the 2010 vintage or older.

Below are five wines all priced below £35 – with many under £25 – and scoring over 90 points, including one Outstanding.

Find one to try today…