Rioja alternatives: Wines to try next

Decanter's tasting team picks out five wines you are likely to enjoy if you love good quality Rioja...
There are several key styles of Rioja, widening its appeal and making it a very popular choice with consumers.
Try these five quality Rioja alternatives picked out by Decanter’s tasting team for their similar flavours and use of oak, and see if you have discovered a new favourite wine.
Rioja alternatives:
Kaapzicht, Steytler Pinotage, Bottelary 2012
The Steytler family have been winemakers in the Cape for four generations and this eponymous range (made by Danie Steytler)…
Morgenhof Wine Estate, Merlot, Stellenbosch 2012
Given bottle age before release, this smooth operator has the dusty fruit of a Rioja with some age, and a…
Vasse Felix, Filius Chardonnay, Margaret River 2015
This Chardonnay evokes the rich style of barrel fermented white Rioja, with its citrus, caramelised apple and oak aromas and…
McHenry Hohnen, Tiger Country, Margaret River 2010
No surprises that this brings Rioja to mind in the glass when you look at the varietal mix. Chunky black…
Lodi, Uvaggio Primitivo, California 2012
This Primitivo has a light nose of cherry, dried fruit and spice. There is a soft texture to the palate…
Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: Updated
Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world's great grapes. If you love it, here are ten…
Five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Châteauneuf-du-Pape is arguably the most famous appellation of the southern Rhône valley. If you love its style but not the…
Wine Trails: Six Rioja wineries to visit
As part of our series of extracts from Lonely Planet's new travel book Wine Trails, see the six Rioja wineries…