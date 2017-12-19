See these Prosecco tasting notes and ratings from Decanter's expert team and find a good value Prosecco for Christmas or New Year.

Prosecco recommendations

Tasted and rated by Decanter’s tasting team

Let’s hear it for Prosecco

‘Our love affair with Italy’s favourite fizz is certainly not new: I remember writing about how fashionable Prosecco was becoming more than a decade ago,’ says sparkling wine expert Susie Barrie MW.

‘What is interesting to see, however, is the positive effect its continued popularity has had on other sparkling wine categories, forcing producers everywhere to up their game and diversify, and resulting in seriously interesting options at every price level.

‘Over time, Prosecco itself has broadened from the traditional light, floral and frothy, off-dry fizz we’ve all grown to know and love, to include artisanal, bottle-fermented dry examples, and everything in-between.’

Wine writer and broadcaster Susie Barrie MW is the author of Mitchell Beazley’s Wine Made Easy: Champagne and Sparkling Wines. This text was first published in Decanter magazine in 2015. Wines on this page were updated on 13th December 2017 and taken from recommendations by a range of Decanter experts.