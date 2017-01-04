1 /10

Admiralgade 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark

This is the eagerly awaited restaurant by charismatic duo Christian Nedergaard and Sebastian Rind Nellemann, who run the beloved wine bar Ved Stranden 10. If you are looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a hearty late-night snack, their inviting restaurant is just around the corner. Food varies from the well-known to the exciting, with influences as diverse as Japan, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and, of course, Denmark.

The ambience is airy and informal, and the decor inspired by the year 1910 – the year of the building itself. The wine list is an extension of what is served at Ved Stranden 10. Fun wines by the glass include Morillon (aka Chardonnay) from Sepp Muster in Austria, Baby Bandito from Testalonga in South Africa, and Champagne from Poillot. On the bottle list, you’ll find everything from a proprietary house cuvée from Christian Tschida, Moric’s Blaufränkish or a Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet.

Admiralgade 26, 1066 Copenhagen

Tel +45 33 33 79 73

See the Admiralgade 26 website for bookings