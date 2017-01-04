Scandi living: Great restaurants in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland

Whether it’s thanks to Noma, IKEA or the concept of hygge, Scandinavian cuisine has never been hotter than it is now. Erica Landin picks out some of her favourite restaurants across Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland to give you some wine travel inspiration for 2017....

TAGS:

Restaurants for wine lovers in Scandinavia

Though separate countries with notable regional differences, there is a commonality among the best Scandinavian restaurants. They work mainly, or solely, with local growers and farms, focusing on fresh, seasonal meat, vegetables and seafood. Foraging for berries, herbs, mushrooms and wild vegetables remains popular. Service tends to be informal but informed, from an enviable number of world-class sommeliers. Let them guide you to new discoveries.

  • The following reviews are taken from the January issue of Decanter Magazine, to catch the latest restaurant and travel features click here to subscribe.

Written by Erica Landin and edited by Laura Seal for Decanter.com