DWWA judge profile: Aldo Fiordelli

Aldo Fiordelli is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Aldo Fiordelli

Aldo Fiordelli is an Italian wine critic, journalist and wine writer. He has published four books about food, wine and art and is currently a regular Decanter contributor.

In Italy, he is an editorial board member of L’Espresso restaurant and wine guide (one of Italy’s most prominent) since 2004. He also writes for Corriere della sera, as well as Civiltà del Bere (Italy’s oldest Italian wine magazine).

A certified sommelier since 2003, he is currently a 2nd stage student at the Institute of the Masters of Wine. In 2017 he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne.

Aldo joined DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.