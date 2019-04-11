DWWA judge profile: Julie Albin

Julie Albin is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Julie Albin

Julie Albin has a wealth of experience of the wine and spirits industries with several areas of focus – including journalism, education, brand consulting, media relations, and event management. In addition to serving as a Certified WSET Educator in San Francisco, she has also sat as a panelist, wine & spirits judge, and product designer for a soon to be released wine app.

She is the former Editor-in-Chief of Drink Me Magazine and her works have also been published in Decanter Magazine, THE PRESS (San Francisco Chronicle), Liquor.com, SevenFifty Daily, Whisky Advocate, Chilled Magazine, SOMA Magazine, and more.

Having earned her WSET Diploma in late 2014, Julie is currently a Stage 1 student with the Institute of Masters of Wine. She frequently travels back and forth between California and Europe to advance her education, seek editorial inspiration, and enjoy all of the delicious food.