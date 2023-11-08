DWWA Regional Chair for Balkans, Caucasus Region and Croatia & Slovenia: Simon J Woolf

Simon J Woolf is the joint Regional Chair for Balkans, Caucasus Region and Croatia & Slovenia at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024.

Simon J Woolf

Simon J Woolf is an award-winning English author and wine writer, currently based in The Netherlands.

An acknowledged expert on the subject of natural wine, he’s written for Decanter magazine, Meininger’s Wine Business International, World of Fine Wine and Noble Rot,

and many other publications. Simon is the editor of The Morning Claret, an online wine magazine which specialises in natural, biodynamic, organic and orange wine.

Simon’s first book “Amber Revolution – How the world learned to love orange wine”; was published in 2018, and winner of the Roederer Wine book of the year award in 2019. Simon has also won numerous awards for his magazine features and online columns.

His second book, Foot Trodden, a collaboration with photographer and wine communicator Ryan Opaz, was published in October 2021, shortlisted for a James Beard award and listed by the New York Times as wine book of the year 2021. It is described as a journey deep into the soul of Portuguese wine.

Simon is also active as a presenter, editor, wine judge and translator. Follow Simon on Twitter: @simonjwoolf

