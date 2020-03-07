A group of elderly men in flat caps sit at a gingham-clothed table, singing and drinking a russet-hued wine from small glasses. The cellar is filled with large clay amphorae ranged along each wall, but there are no barrels, tanks or bottles. Someone grills meat over an open fire.
Discover Portugal’s talha wines
Alentejo’s unique amphora wines received their own DO in 2010, but they’re still unknown by most wine lovers. Simon Woolf meets the producers of this historic style and recommends bottles to try