‘Modern viticulture has probably suppressed bad wine, but it has totally erased greatness,’ laments Jean-Michel Comme, director at Château Pontet-Canet. ‘I aim for greatness, even if I sometimes only achieve “very good”.’ So runs his concise argument for biodynamics and minimal intervention, a statement he distils towards the end of an intense four-hour interview.

See Simon Woolf’s top 12 wine picks from Bordeaux converts