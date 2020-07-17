Best-value Bordeaux white wines: Top 20 picks from Entre-Deux-Mers

The literal translation of Entre-Deux-Mers is ‘between the two seas’ given its location between the Dordogne and Garonne rivers.

After Bordeaux AC, this large triangle shaped area is the biggest dry white wine appellation in the Bordeaux region with 2,400 hectares (ha) under vine from almost 10,000 ha in total, producing up to one million cases of wine a year.

Despite the region as a whole producing a range of wine styles and colours, from the sweet wines of Cadillac and Loupiac to an increasing volume of good quality and value reds labelled Bordeaux Supérieur and Côtes de Bordeaux, the regional Entre-Deux-Mers title applies uniquely to its dry white wines.

These wines are blends and are made from varying amounts of Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon and Muscadelle though some wines include small percentages of Sauvignon Gris and Ugni Blanc.

Given the variety of grapes and resulting styles it is difficult to specify a core Entre Deux Mers taste profile, however producers tend to favour a dominance of lively and fresh Sauvignon Blanc and use Sémillon to add structure and fullness with Muscadelle giving florality.

Good examples showcase bright citrus or tropical flavours, with added minerality or herbal notes depending on terroir, and vanilla or spice notes depending on oak usage. They usually have vibrant and mouthwatering acidity and offer a long and generous length.

These wines are best served cold, around 8-10°C and make ideal apéritif choices on hot summer days. They pair excellently with seafood – often served alongside the fresh fish and oysters found in Bordeaux’s seaside bars and restaurants, but also work well with risotto, soft cheese, spicy Asian food and summer salads.

Overall, these wines are best drunk as young as possible, ideally within the first two years of being bottled. This tasting comprised a majority of the new 2019 vintage with one 2018 in the top 20.

Almost all of the wines in the list below can be found for less than £10/ €10, with many around the £6 mark making these exceptionally good value white wines worth seeking out. However, since most are consumed regionally they will almost certainly need seeking out from French retailers and shipped internationally.

