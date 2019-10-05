Speak to any chef worth their salt and they will tell you that autumn is a magical time of year in the kitchen. Seasonal ingredients such as butternut squash, truffles, mushrooms, pumpkin and game flow through the door and onto the plates of diners eager to tuck into something hearty and warming. A direct affront to the turning weather, a kind of culinary overcoat.

Restaurant wine lists change at this time of year too; gone are the myriad rosé options, the lighter, fresh style of reds are pared back and in their place come richer, more full-bodied wines in red and white.

Reds are the obvious go-to wines as the temperature drops and the sun dips below the horizon ever earlier, but this is a fine time of year to explore some of the richer, chewier white wines around too, from varieties including Marsanne, Roussanne, Chenin Blanc and Carricante.

These grapes – in blends or on their own, and often showing a little age – are the perfect foil for autumnal vegetables, stews, roasts and more, offering savoury, robust, forthright characters, development and a richness of body.

Here are eight to get your teeth into this autumn. Southern hemisphere readers might want to check out our summer wines guide.

White wine for autumn: