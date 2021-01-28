Chile: 15 award-winning wines from the south

The wine history of Southern Chile, particularly the regions of Bío Bío and Itata – one of the country’s oldest wine-growing regions – dates back hundreds of years, yet it is only more recently that the regions of the south are gaining increased recognition, particularly for dry-farmed vineyards and old vines.

‘We’ve tried some wonderful wines from the likes of Malleco, Bío Bío and Itata’ commented Peter Richards MW, Regional Chair for Chile, during Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 judging month.

‘The reason is, these areas being slightly further south, slightly cooler, slightly rainier, means a longer growing season, and often dry farmed – no irrigation. That’s great because it makes for really elegant, refreshing wines; wines with a sense of place.

‘That’s really important, thinking in terms of climate change, where places are getting warmer and drier generally, so I think the south has a massive future, and it’s great to see some really good wines coming from there.’

Tasted and rated at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 by panels of Chilean wine specialists including Peter Richards MW, Alistair Cooper MW, Amanda Barnes, Ben Gubbins and Erik Simonics, discover a selection of 15 award-winning wines from the south…

Itata Valley

White

Santa Carolina, Reserva de Familia Chardonnay, Itata Valley 2018



Bronze, 89 points

100% Chardonnay

Ripe red apple and buttery notes on an inviting nose. Savoury palate with a rounded length.

Viña Santa Berta, Riesling, Itata Valley 2017

Bronze, 87 points

100% Riesling

Red apple and blossom notes with a mineral backbone. Lively and aromatic with a firm acidity.

Rosé

Concha y Toro, Marques de Casa Concha Cinsault Rosé, Itata Valley 2019



Silver, 90 points

90% Cinsault, 10% Garnacha

Red fruit driven nose with touches of lemon and herbs. Juicy and weighted on the palate with a bright finish.

Miguel Torres, La Causa, Cinsault Ros é, Itata Valley 2019



Bronze, 87 points

100% Cinsault

Strawberry and citrus peel aromas with a floral note. Dry and fresh palate with zippy acidity.

Red

Rucahue, Red Blend Family Reserva, Itata Valley 2018



Gold, 95 points

70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Cabernet Franc

Fresh fruit nose, aromatic green notes and touches of sweet vanilla oak. Pure and racy palate with structured tannin and sour cherry flavours. Concentrated and fresh on the finish.

Longaví, Glup Cinsault, Itata Valley 2018

Silver, 90 points

100% Cinsault

Juicy and vibrant red fruit with herbal and savoury undertones. Refreshing and engaging palate with juicy fruit and lifted acidity.

Rucahue, Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Itata Valley 2016

Bronze, 88 points

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Lovely pure vibrant cassis and blueberry aromas. Supple tannin and a bright acidity on a warming finish.

Miguel Torres, La Causa, Itata Valley 2018

Bronze, 87 points

62% Cinsault, 23% País, 15% Carignan

Wild red fruit with floral and balsamic hints. Complex and nuanced palate with a juicy finish.

Bío Bío Valley

White

Concha y Toro, Marques de Casa Concha Edición Limitada Chardonnay, Bío Bío Valley 2018



Silver, 93 points

100% Chardonnay

Savoury nose of smoke, butter with a lifted green apple underneath. Mouthwatering and attractive palate with some breadth and depth.

Red

Viña Indómita, Zarper Gran Reserva Malbec, Bío Bío Valley 2019



Gold, 96 points

100% Malbec

Deep damson and menthol, mint aromas with touches of violet. Structured palate with savoury edges and an upbeat acidity. Elegant and fresh on the finish.

Co-op, Irresistible Malbec, Bío Bío Valley 2018

Bronze, 87 points

100% Malbec

Plummy nose with leafy, vegetal aromas. Grippy tannin and bright acidity on the palate.

Malleco Valley

White

Bodega Volcanes de Chile, Tectonia Chardonnay, Malleco Valley 2018

Gold, 96 points

100% Chardonnay

Red apple and citrus with buttery notes and a mineral hint of wet stone. Broad and rounded palate with sweet spice and touches of lemon curd. Impressive and still youthful.

Red

Undurraga, T.H. Pinot Noir, Traiguén, Malleco Valley 2018

Silver, 94 points

100% Pinot Noir

Cherry blossom and wild herbs with summer berry aromas. Elegant and understated palate with soft fruit and classy structure.

Osorno Valley

White

Miguel Torres, Cordillera de Los Andes Sauvignon Blanc, Osorno Valley 2018

Silver, 90 points

100% Sauvignon Blanc

White fruit and a hint of honey and a gooseberry tang. Pure and upbeat on the nose with nettley acidity.

Secano Interior

Red

Viña Carmen, Loma Seca Cinsault, Secano Interior 2019

Bronze, 86 points

100% Cinsault

Sour cherry and plum nose with hints of perfume. Solid structure with dense fruit profile.

