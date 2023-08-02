Wondering which wine regions to watch? Portugal is high on our list.

Indigenous grape varieties abound, Portuguese producers are crafting original wines of character, and a clear drive for quality and freshness in recent years has seen global recognition of its red wines on the rise, and more recently, its white wines, too.

The 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) results reflect the dynamism found around Portugal’s wine regions of late, and are telling of an exciting style renaissance to look out for.

Regional chair for Portugal Sarah Ahmed explains: ‘When I started judging Portugal, it was all reds; it was all Douro, Alentejo and Dão. There was one white wine when I first started judging, and now we have so many more white wines, which I think completely reflects what’s happening on the ground.’

In the DWWA’s 20th year, the 2023 competition was the first in which Portuguese white wines outperformed its dry reds in the chart of top medals won. And this year has also marked the nation’s best-ever Gold medal performance for its white wines, ending up with 11 rated at 95-96 points.

Regional diversity is significant, too, and this year 14 regions were represented across all Portugal’s awarded whites, and a noteworthy seven in the Gold medal chart alone, seeing better-known regions such as Douro and Vinho Verde sitting alongside top expressions from Bucelas, Lisboa and Tejo.

Whether you’re new to Portugal’s white wines or familiar with the value and quality to be found across the nation, below find a selection of top Portuguese white wines to try and producers to know, with many more to look out for at awards.decanter.com

Portuguese whites: wines to look out for

Alentejo

Adega de Borba, Premium White 2021

95 Gold

adegaborba.pt

Ripe aromas of white pear, peach, orange blossom and zesty lime. Creamy texture on the palate, well layered, with a lingering acidity and spicy finish. Alcohol 12.5%

Adega de Portalegre Winery, Portalegre White 2021

95 Gold

adegaportalegre.pt

Restrained on the nose, showing aromas of wild fennel, lemon, lime blossom, grapefruit, green apples and touches of savoury lees. Mineral on the palate, classy. Alc 12.5%

Herdade da Calada, Caladessa Branco 2021

95 Gold

herdadecalada.com

Lovely honeysuckle and nectarine nose with notes of zesty lemon and green apple. Tangy on the palate, with a leesy texture and very mineral finish. Alc 13.5%

Herdade Tinto e Branco, Quinta do Paral Superior, Vidigueira 2020

95 Gold

£19.80 Propeller

Flamboyant nose of warm limes, mango and nectarines with butter and spicy oak nuances. Ripe and rich, with a buttery texture and saline finish. Alc 13.5%

Symington, Quinta da Fonte Souto Branco, Portalegre 2021

93 Silver

£17.25-£22.80 Drink Finder, Fareham Wine Cellar, Hedonism, The Wine Society, Vinvm

Nutty nose with interesting aromas of cardamom and melon, sage and verbena herbs. Creamy on the palate, with lively acidity. Alc 14.5%

Bucelas

Boas Quintas, Morgado Cuvée Arinto 2021

95 Gold

£14.99 Burnett & Herbert, Oakley Wine Agencies

Generous on the nose, scents of lime and lemon drops with notes of apple crumble and smoky undertones. A powerful style, yet very easy to drink. Alc 13%

Dão

Casa de Santar, Branco de Curtimenta 2020

95 Gold

casadesantar.pt

Nicely floral nose with subtle yellow fruits and elegant creamy aromas, touches of nutmeg and sage. Vivid acidity on the palate. Alc 12.5%

Douro

Menin, Reserva Branco 2021

95 Gold

menindouroestates.wine

Beautiful floral aromas with touches of cedar and lime zest, ripe apples and elegant jasmine nuances. Lovely texture, with well layered flavours and creamy texture. Alc 13%

Lua Cheia, Andreza Reserva Branco 2021

94 Silver

£13.99 Delicias UK

Citrus fruit aromas of grapefruit with some stone fruit on the nose, along with flinty nuances. Silky and smooth palate with a mineral finish. Alc 13%

Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo, Grainha Reserva Branco 2021

93 Silver

quintanova.com

Fresh green pineapple and apple blossoms on the nose with scents of thyme and ginger. Elegant and citrussy, rounded style. Alc 13.5%

Lisboa

Cas’Amoro, Falatório Sercial Reserva 2020

95 Gold

£19.49 MJ Wine Cellars

Nutty nose full of lime oil scents, with notes of hazelnuts, asparagus and intriguing earthy undertones. Zesty on the palate, with a very long intense finish. Alc 12.5%

Tejo

Companhia das Lezírias, 1836 Grande Reserva Branco 2021

96 Gold

vinhoazeite.cl.pt

Elegant yellow fruit with mineral aromas, spicy undertones and hints of citrus. Lovely texture, very elegant mouthfeel, with lively acidity and minerals on the finish. Alc 12.5%

Vinho Verde

Adega Ponte de Lima, Loureiro, Lima 2022

95 Gold

£9.99-£12.99 Adega Wine Cellar, Ehrmanns

Classical aromas of linden and camomile with notes of lime blossom, zesty citrus, crunchy green apple and bay leaf. Beautiful and stylish, with a crisp finish. Alc 11.5%

Anselmo Mendes, Parcela Unica Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço 2020

95 Gold

POA Clark Foyster

US$40-$46 Central Wine Merchants, Shoppers Vineyard, Wine Library

Mature aromas of beeswax, nougat, honeysuckle, caramel apricot and toasty undertones. Silky on the palate, with savoury notes and a very long, spicy finish. Alc 13%

Vinusoalleirus, Soalheiro Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço 2022

94 Silver

£15.50-£21.50 Caviste, JN Wine, NY Wines, Philglas & Swiggot, The Good Wine Shop, The Whisky Exchange, Theatre of Wine, Wine & Greene

Peachy aromas with notes of orange juice and tangerine peel, hints of flowers and tropical tones. Structured and lingering. Alc 12.5%

