ProWine Shanghai 2023 highlights: A growing DWWA award-winning wine showcase

ProWine Shanghai, the leading wine and spirits industry trade fair in the Chinese mainland, was held from 8-10 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). First launched as ProWine China in 2013, the event celebrated its 10th anniversary this year after postponement due to the pandemic in 2022.

Decanter has exhibited with Decanter World Wine Awards medal winners at the trade fair since its first edition – this year seeing its biggest showcase to date with 41 award-winning wines showcased from the 2023 and 2022 competitions.

At the 2023 edition, over 660 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions participated in the three-day event, attracting a total of 27,363 trade attendees – an 81.7% growth from the previous edition.

The Decanter stand showcased 32 wines from eight countries: China, France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Austria, Greece and Australia.

The line-up covered red and white wines of different styles to display the diversity and quality of wines recognised and endorsed by Decanter World Wine Awards in the 2022 and 2023 competitions, including two Best in Show, one Platinum, 10 Gold, 14 Silver and five Bronze medals.

Celebrating DWWA’s 20th anniversary, Decanter also teamed up with one of China’s leading wine experts Professor Li Demei, a DWWA judge, DecanterChina.com columnist and director of enology engineering at Beijing University of Agriculture, to present a masterclass which featured some of the top Asian wines from the 2023 competition.

Over 60 Chinese wine professionals joined the masterclass, which included a review of the history of the world’s largest wine competition and an introduction to the rules of entry and scoring system before Professor Li guided attendees through a tasting of nine award-winning wines from DWWA 2023, including:

Sula Vineyards, Brut, Nashik, Maharashtra, India NV

Bronze, 88 points

Domaine Xigu, Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tianshui, Gansu, China (Mainland) 2020

Silver, 91 points

Chateau Summer Land, Mourvedre, Wuwei, Gansu, China (Mainland) 2021

Silver, 94 points

Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Baby Feet Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2019

Silver, 93 points

Chateau Changyu Castel, Reserva Cabernet Gernischt, Yantai, Shandong, China (Mainland) 2019

Gold, 96 points

Puchang Vineyard, Viaseres Reserve Saperavi, Turpan, Xinjiang, China (Mainland) 2017

Gold, 96 points

Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Grand Reserve Marselan, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China (Mainland) 2017

Gold, 95 points

Chateau Lion, Lion Prince, Fangshan, Beijing, China (Mainland) 2019

Silver, 90 points

Tongtian Winery, Yalu Valley No.1 Icewine, Tonghua, Jilin, China (Mainland) 2019

Silver, 92 points

Decanter World Wine Awards also sponsored three Prosecco DOCG wines awarded medals at the launch ceremony of the Chinese edition of “The Power of Terroir: the Case Study of Prosecco Wine,” translated by Professor Li Demei.

With help from Consorzio Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco, the awarded wines included:

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG NV

DWWA 2023 Bronze, 89 points

Ruggeri, Giustino B. Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG 2021

DWWA 2023 Bronze, 89 points

Bellenda, San Fermo Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG 2020

DWWA 2021 Bronze, 89 points

ProWine Shanghai: DWWA 2022 & 2023 awarded wines showcased on the Decanter stand

Sparkling

Chandon, Brut, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) NV

DWWA 2022 Gold, 95 points

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV

DWWA 2023 Bronze, 89 points

White

Weinkellerei Lenz Moser, Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2021

DWWA 2022 Silver, 92 points

Plaimont, Echo Indigo, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2022

DWWA 2023 Gold, 95 points

Château St-Jacques D’albas, Albas, Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2021

DWWA 2022 Silver, 91 points

Constantia Glen, Two Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2021

DWWA 2023 Silver, 93 points

Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Nana, Rías Baixas, Spain 2021

DWWA 2023 Silver, 93 points

Attis, Nana Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2019

DWWA 2022 Gold, 96 points

Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

DWWA 2022 Platinum, 97 points

Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Coribante, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018

DWWA 2023 Bronze, 88 points

Pernod Ricard Ningxia, Helan Mountain Premium Collection Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2017

DWWA 2022 Gold, 96 points

Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace, France 2019

DWWA 2023 Best in Show, 97 points

Plaimont, Elia Colombard, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2022

DWWA 2023 Bronze, 87 points

Red

Petit Mont, Petit Mont Dunkelfelder 2020, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2020

DWWA 2022 Bronze, 86 points

Martinez Lacuesta, La Sucursal, Rioja, Spain 2020

DWWA 2022 Silver, 91 points

Martínez Lacuesta, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2012

DWWA 2022 Gold, 96 points

Martinez Lacuesta, Felix Martinez Lacuesta, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015

DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points

Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2019

DWWA 2022 Gold, 95 points

Alpha Estate, Ecosystem Xinomavro Reserve Vieilles Vignes Single Block Barba Yannis, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2018

DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points

Xige Estate, Jade Dove Single Vineyard Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2018

DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points

Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020

DWWA 2023 Best in Show, 97 points

Constantia Glen, Five, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2020

DWWA 2023 Gold, 95 points

Chateau Mihope, Limited Release, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2019

DWWA 2022 Gold, 95 points

Howling Wolves, Howling Wolves Small Batch Cabernet Shiraz, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018

DWWA 2022 Bronze, 88 points

Tiansai Vineyards, T50 Syrah, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China (Mainland) 2020

DWWA 2023 Gold, 95 points

Chateau Tigerose, Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2020

DWWA 2022 Gold, 96 points

Chateau Huahao, Family Collection Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2019

DWWA 2022 Silver, 91 points

Chateau Rong Yuanmei, Hongfangyin Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China (Mainland) 2019

DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points

Tenute Cisa Asinari Dei Marchesi Di Gresy, Martinenga Gaiun, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2017

DWWA 2022 Silver, 92 points

Sordo, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2016

DWWA 2022 Silver, 91 points

Achille Viglione, Durè, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont, Italy 2017

DWWA 2023 Silver, 92 points

Sweet

Zangdong Treasure, Dameiyong Rose Honey, Tibet, China (Mainland) 2021

DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points

