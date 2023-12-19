Singapore: DWWA 2023 award-winning wines delight attendees at ICCCW Tok Kong Tasting

As part of Decanter World Wine Awards Asia Month, a month-long promotional campaign of DWWA award-winning wines in South Korea, China and Singapore, Decanter presented 19 awarded wines at the International Congress of Chinese Cuisine & Wine (ICCCW) Tok Kong Tasting in Singapore on Sunday, 26 November 2023.

The event was held at Tower Club Singapore in the CBD area, providing breathtaking views of Singapore’s dynamic city skyline whilst trade and wine lovers enjoyed over 120 wines and spirits from all over the world, including a top selection from DWWA 2023.

Organised by DWWA Regional Chair for Asia Poh Tiong Ch’ng, DWWA award-winning wines were presented in the ‘DWWA Pavilion’.

Here, over 500 guests sampled a diverse range of sparkling, white, rosé, red and sweet wines from 15 regions in five countries, including two Best in Show wines from Alsace’s Gustave Lorentz and Stellenbosch’s Le Riche Wines, four Platinum-awarded wines from Italy and Spain, five Gold, four Silver and four Bronze medal winners.

Promoting Decanter Fine Wine Encounter’s grand debut at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore next year, attendees were also invited to sign up for ticket alerts to the much-anticipated event, taking place on 26 October 2024.

The DWWA 2023 award-winning wine showcase in Singapore included:

Sparkling

White

Rosé

Red

Sweet

Related articles