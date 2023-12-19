Singapore: DWWA 2023 award-winning wines delight attendees at ICCCW Tok Kong Tasting

As part of Decanter World Wine Awards Asia Month, a month-long promotional campaign of DWWA award-winning wines in South Korea, China and Singapore, Decanter presented 19 awarded wines at the International Congress of Chinese Cuisine & Wine (ICCCW) Tok Kong Tasting in Singapore on Sunday, 26 November 2023.
The event was held at Tower Club Singapore in the CBD area, providing breathtaking views of Singapore’s dynamic city skyline whilst trade and wine lovers enjoyed over 120 wines and spirits from all over the world, including a top selection from DWWA 2023.
Organised by DWWA Regional Chair for Asia Poh Tiong Ch’ng, DWWA award-winning wines were presented in the ‘DWWA Pavilion’.
Here, over 500 guests sampled a diverse range of sparkling, white, rosé, red and sweet wines from 15 regions in five countries, including two Best in Show wines from Alsace’s Gustave Lorentz and Stellenbosch’s Le Riche Wines, four Platinum-awarded wines from Italy and Spain, five Gold, four Silver and four Bronze medal winners.
Promoting Decanter Fine Wine Encounter’s grand debut at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore next year, attendees were also invited to sign up for ticket alerts to the much-anticipated event, taking place on 26 October 2024.
The DWWA 2023 award-winning wine showcase in Singapore included:
Sparkling
-
Castell D’Or, Imperial Reserva Brut, Cava, Spain NV
Silver, 90 points
-
Roncalli 1301, Rosé Col Fondo Brut Nature, Vino Spumante, Italy 2022
Bronze, 89 points
White
-
Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace, France 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Cantina Terlano, Rarity Pinot Bianco, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2010
Platinum, 97 points
-
Cantina Terlano, Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Nana, Rías Baixas, Spain 2021
Silver, 93 points
-
Constantia Glen, Two Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2021
Silver, 93 points
-
Ceschin Giulio, Icos De Bernardin, Colli di Conegliano, Veneto, Italy 2018
Bronze, 87 points
-
Yunnan Red, Old Vine 25 Years Niagara, Yunnan Plateau, China (Mainland) 2008
Bronze, 86 points
Rosé
Red
-
Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bodegas Faustino, Gran Faustino I, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2004
Platinum, 97 points
-
Collemattoni, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Chateau Le Bon Pasteur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2020
Gold, 96 points
-
Clos Pachem, Camí De La Mina, Priorat, Spain 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Constantia Glen, Five, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Daniel Pesat Wine, My Story, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Ernie Els Wines, Signature, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2017
Gold, 95 points
Sweet
-
Val Di Luna, Eclisssi Di Luna Brachetto, Piemonte, Italy 2022
Bronze, 87 points