Spectacular Seoul: DWWA award-winners showcase in South Korea

Last month almost 200 wine lovers and trade came together in South Korea’s energetic capital, Seoul, to explore a wide range of top-scoring wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2023.
Hosted by Winevision, a specialist wine education and consulting company, and organised by co-owner, leading educator and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, the event included more than 75 awarded wines.
Of these, an impressive 48 were rated 97 points, receiving a Platinum or Best in Show medal and making up more than a quarter of the Top 50 wines of DWWA 2023. There were a further 18 Gold (95-96 points), six Silver and four Bronze medal-winning wines presented.
Across three floors, attendees had the opportunity to discover the quality of DWWA-awarded wines, organised for tasting by country and style.
Top-scoring wines from 16 countries were represented from Old World classics including France, Italy, Spain and Germany to New World favourites from Australia, Argentina, the US, UK and beyond. Less discovered wines and regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Greece, China and Portugal helped support this outstanding DWWA showcase.
The standout line-up of DWWA-awarded wines highlights the importance of the growing South Korean wine market, one which has remained a unique hotspot for growth over the past five years, and a priority market for DWWA entrants.
Attendees’ enjoyment of and interest in the wines on show was palpable, with engaging questions about the wines, producers, DWWA judging process and expert judges adding to the calibre of the event.
From sparkling, white, rosé and orange wines to red, sweet and fortified, this DWWA showcase in Seoul, by quantity and quality, represents one of the competition’s most outstanding showings of awarded wines outside the UK.
Discover below the DWWA 2023 awarded wines sampled in Seoul at this spectacular event, in partnership with Winevision.
Argentina
-
Durigutti, Pie De Monte Malbec, Mendoza 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Mendoza 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Terrazas De Los Andes, Grand Malbec, Mendoza 2020
Silver, 92 points
Australia
-
Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, New South Wales 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Heirloom Vineyards, Alcalá Grenache, South Australia 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
-
House of Cards, Ace of Spades Chardonnay, Western Australia 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Brokenwood, Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Victoria 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014
Platinum, 97 points
-
Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz, South Australia 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Streicker, Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay, Western Australia 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Sons of Eden, Zephyrus, South Australia 2021
Gold, 95 points
Austria
-
Tschida Angerhof, Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Burgenland 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
Chile
-
San Pedro, 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Viña Estampa, Alta Palma Vineyard Gran Reserva, Colchagua 2020
Gold, 96 points
-
La Ronciere, Cabernet Franc, Curicó 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Santa Helena, Alpaca Syrah, Central Valley 2022
Gold, 95 points
-
Viña Chocalan, Guillermo, Maipó Valley 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Viña Longavi, Soberano, Maule 2020
Gold, 95 points
China (Mainland)
-
Yunnan Red, Old Vine 25 Years Niagara, Yunnan 2008
Bronze, 86 points
France
-
Château D’Esclans, Provence 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Collery, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne NV
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Alsace 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Champagne Henriot, Hemera Brut, Champagne 2008
Platinum, 97 points
-
Château De Trignon, Rhône 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Château Les Vimières, Bordeaux 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Château Sainte Roseline, Cuvée La Chapelle, Provence 2015
Platinum, 97 points
-
Domaine Frédéric Mochel, Cuvée Henriette Riesling, Alsace 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Château D’Esclans, Les Clans, Provence 2021
Gold, 96 points
-
Chateau Le Bon Pasteur, Bordeaux 2020
Gold, 96 points
-
Château Sainte Roseline, La Chapelle De Sainte Roseline, Provence 2022
Gold, 96 points
-
Gérard Bertrand, Villa Soleilla, Languedoc-Roussillon 2021
Gold, 96 points
-
La Coste, Rosé d’une Nuit, Provence 2022
Silver, 92 points
-
Sur Les Versants, Rhône 2021
Bronze, 86 points
Germany
-
Weingut Korrell, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Weingut Korrell, Norheimer Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2021
Gold, 95 points
Greece
-
Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Aegean Islands 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Hungary
-
Tokaj-Hétszőlő, Selection, Tokaj 2011
Platinum, 97 points
Italy
-
Damilano, Lecinquevigne, Piedmont 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Piedmont 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Capanna, Tuscany 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Collemattoni, Tuscany 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Veneto 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tedeschi, Marne 180, Veneto 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tenuta Kornell, Aichberg, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tenuta Luce, Tuscany 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Capanna, Nicco, Tuscany 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Stefano Occhetti, Nebbiolo, Piedmont 2021
Bronze, 89 points
Portugal
-
Quinta Da Pedra Escrita, Douro 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Casa Ermelinda Freitas, Superior, Setúbal 2010
Platinum, 97 points
-
Sandeman, Port NV
Platinum, 97 points
-
Madame Pió, Reserva, Lisboa 2020
Silver, 91 points
-
Numerpix, Falatório Bastardo, Lisboa 2021
Silver, 90 points
-
Numerpix, Falatório Palhete, Lisboa 2021
Bronze, 87 points
South Africa
-
Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bellingham Wines, Freda The Founder Series, Coastal Region 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Diemersdal Wine Estate, The Journal Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Town 2022
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bellingham, The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region 2022
Gold, 95 points
Spain
-
Bodegas Y Viñedos Merayo, Las Tres Filas Mencía, Bierzo 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bodega Los Astrales, Ribera del Duero 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Vega Vella, Rioja 2014
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano, Rioja 2016
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Faustino, Gran Faustino I, Rioja 2004
Platinum, 97 points
-
Marco Abella, Clos Abella, Priorat 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Real Agrado, Las Planas Blanco De Viura, Rioja 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Altavins, Vinerel Les Brisat Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Clos Pachem, Camí De La Mina, Priorat 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Marco Abella, Mas Mallola, Priorat 2020
Gold, 96 points
-
Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Selección Autor, Rioja 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano Alavesa, Rioja 2017
Silver, 94 points
-
Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Nana, Rías Baixas 2021
Silver, 93 points
Switzerland
-
Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’Enfer Du Calcaire Cornalin, Valais 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Domaine Jean-René Germanier, Clos De La Couta, Valais 2020
Gold, 95 points
Ukraine
-
Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odessa 2016
Platinum, 97 points
United Kingdom
-
Gusbourne, Blanc De Blancs, Kent/Sussex 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
United States
-
Archery Summit Winery, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2021
Best in Show, 97 points