Spectacular Seoul: DWWA award-winners showcase in South Korea

Last month almost 200 wine lovers and trade came together in South Korea’s energetic capital, Seoul, to explore a wide range of top-scoring wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2023.

Hosted by Winevision, a specialist wine education and consulting company, and organised by co-owner, leading educator and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, the event included more than 75 awarded wines.

Of these, an impressive 48 were rated 97 points, receiving a Platinum or Best in Show medal and making up more than a quarter of the Top 50 wines of DWWA 2023. There were a further 18 Gold (95-96 points), six Silver and four Bronze medal-winning wines presented.

Across three floors, attendees had the opportunity to discover the quality of DWWA-awarded wines, organised for tasting by country and style.

Top-scoring wines from 16 countries were represented from Old World classics including France, Italy, Spain and Germany to New World favourites from Australia, Argentina, the US, UK and beyond. Less discovered wines and regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Greece, China and Portugal helped support this outstanding DWWA showcase.

The standout line-up of DWWA-awarded wines highlights the importance of the growing South Korean wine market, one which has remained a unique hotspot for growth over the past five years, and a priority market for DWWA entrants.

Attendees’ enjoyment of and interest in the wines on show was palpable, with engaging questions about the wines, producers, DWWA judging process and expert judges adding to the calibre of the event.

From sparkling, white, rosé and orange wines to red, sweet and fortified, this DWWA showcase in Seoul, by quantity and quality, represents one of the competition’s most outstanding showings of awarded wines outside the UK.

Discover below the DWWA 2023 awarded wines sampled in Seoul at this spectacular event, in partnership with Winevision.

Argentina

Durigutti, Pie De Monte Malbec, Mendoza 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Mendoza 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Terrazas De Los Andes, Grand Malbec, Mendoza 2020

Silver, 92 points

Australia

Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, New South Wales 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Heirloom Vineyards, Alcalá Grenache, South Australia 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

House of Cards, Ace of Spades Chardonnay, Western Australia 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Brokenwood, Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Victoria 2021

Platinum, 97 points

De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales 2019

Platinum, 97 points

House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014

Platinum, 97 points

Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz, South Australia 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Streicker, Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay, Western Australia 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Sons of Eden, Zephyrus, South Australia 2021

Gold, 95 points

Austria

Tschida Angerhof, Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Burgenland 2021

Best in Show, 97 points



Chile

San Pedro, 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Viña Estampa, Alta Palma Vineyard Gran Reserva, Colchagua 2020

Gold, 96 points

La Ronciere, Cabernet Franc, Curicó 2018

Gold, 95 points

Santa Helena, Alpaca Syrah, Central Valley 2022

Gold, 95 points

Viña Chocalan, Guillermo, Maipó Valley 2018

Gold, 95 points

Viña Longavi, Soberano, Maule 2020

Gold, 95 points

China (Mainland)

Yunnan Red, Old Vine 25 Years Niagara, Yunnan 2008

Bronze, 86 points

France

Château D’Esclans, Provence 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Collery, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne NV

Best in Show, 97 points

Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Alsace 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Champagne Henriot, Hemera Brut, Champagne 2008

Platinum, 97 points

Château De Trignon, Rhône 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Château Les Vimières, Bordeaux 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Château Sainte Roseline, Cuvée La Chapelle, Provence 2015

Platinum, 97 points

Domaine Frédéric Mochel, Cuvée Henriette Riesling, Alsace 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Château D’Esclans, Les Clans, Provence 2021

Gold, 96 points

Chateau Le Bon Pasteur, Bordeaux 2020

Gold, 96 points

Château Sainte Roseline, La Chapelle De Sainte Roseline, Provence 2022

Gold, 96 points

Gérard Bertrand, Villa Soleilla, Languedoc-Roussillon 2021

Gold, 96 points

La Coste, Rosé d’une Nuit, Provence 2022

Silver, 92 points

Sur Les Versants, Rhône 2021

Bronze, 86 points

Germany

Weingut Korrell, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Weingut Korrell, Norheimer Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2021

Gold, 95 points

Greece

Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Aegean Islands 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Hungary

Tokaj-Hétszőlő, Selection, Tokaj 2011

Platinum, 97 points

Italy

Damilano, Lecinquevigne, Piedmont 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Piedmont 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Capanna, Tuscany 2017

Platinum, 97 points

Collemattoni, Tuscany 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Veneto 2017

Platinum, 97 points

Tedeschi, Marne 180, Veneto 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Tenuta Kornell, Aichberg, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Tenuta Luce, Tuscany 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Capanna, Nicco, Tuscany 2018

Gold, 96 points

Stefano Occhetti, Nebbiolo, Piedmont 2021

Bronze, 89 points

Portugal

Quinta Da Pedra Escrita, Douro 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Casa Ermelinda Freitas, Superior, Setúbal 2010

Platinum, 97 points

Sandeman, Port NV

Platinum, 97 points

Madame Pió, Reserva, Lisboa 2020

Silver, 91 points

Numerpix, Falatório Bastardo, Lisboa 2021

Silver, 90 points

Numerpix, Falatório Palhete, Lisboa 2021

Bronze, 87 points

South Africa

Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Bellingham Wines, Freda The Founder Series, Coastal Region 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Diemersdal Wine Estate, The Journal Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Town 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Bellingham, The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region 2022

Gold, 95 points

Spain

Bodegas Y Viñedos Merayo, Las Tres Filas Mencía, Bierzo 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Bodega Los Astrales, Ribera del Duero 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Vega Vella, Rioja 2014

Platinum, 97 points

Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano, Rioja 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Bodegas Faustino, Gran Faustino I, Rioja 2004

Platinum, 97 points

Marco Abella, Clos Abella, Priorat 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Real Agrado, Las Planas Blanco De Viura, Rioja 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Altavins, Vinerel Les Brisat Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta 2019

Gold, 96 points

Clos Pachem, Camí De La Mina, Priorat 2019

Gold, 96 points

Marco Abella, Mas Mallola, Priorat 2020

Gold, 96 points

Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Selección Autor, Rioja 2018

Gold, 95 points

Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano Alavesa, Rioja 2017

Silver, 94 points

Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Nana, Rías Baixas 2021

Silver, 93 points

Switzerland

Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’Enfer Du Calcaire Cornalin, Valais 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Domaine Jean-René Germanier, Clos De La Couta, Valais 2020

Gold, 95 points

Ukraine

Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odessa 2016

Platinum, 97 points

United Kingdom

Gusbourne, Blanc De Blancs, Kent/Sussex 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

United States

Archery Summit Winery, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

