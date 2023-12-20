{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Y2QzY2VhZTNmYjI5OTlkNzE1MzU4MWFmZWNkNWNhY2M5MGE4MTZiZjVjM2I5MjA4NGRiNjFiMjc4OWE3Yjc3Nw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Spectacular Seoul: DWWA award-winners showcase in South Korea

More than 75 top-scoring wines from Decanter World Wine Awards were presented to trade and consumers at a special DWWA event in partnership with Winevision.
Olivia Mason Olivia Mason

Last month almost 200 wine lovers and trade came together in South Korea’s energetic capital, Seoul, to explore a wide range of top-scoring wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2023.

Hosted by Winevision, a specialist wine education and consulting company, and organised by co-owner, leading educator and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, the event included more than 75 awarded wines.

Of these, an impressive 48 were rated 97 points, receiving a Platinum or Best in Show medal and making up more than a quarter of the Top 50 wines of DWWA 2023. There were a further 18 Gold (95-96 points), six Silver and four Bronze medal-winning wines presented.

Wines were grouped by country and style for attendees to focus on regions and wines of interest.

Across three floors, attendees had the opportunity to discover the quality of DWWA-awarded wines, organised for tasting by country and style.

Top-scoring wines from 16 countries were represented from Old World classics including France, Italy, Spain and Germany to New World favourites from Australia, Argentina, the US, UK and beyond. Less discovered wines and regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Greece, China and Portugal helped support this outstanding DWWA showcase.

The Italy table, including 10 top-awarded wines from Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany and Alto Adige.

The standout line-up of DWWA-awarded wines highlights the importance of the growing South Korean wine market, one which has remained a unique hotspot for growth over the past five years, and a priority market for DWWA entrants.

Attendees sampling top-awarded wines from South Africa and Portugal.

Attendees’ enjoyment of and interest in the wines on show was palpable, with engaging questions about the wines, producers, DWWA judging process and expert judges adding to the calibre of the event.

From sparkling, white, rosé and orange wines to red, sweet and fortified, this DWWA showcase in Seoul, by quantity and quality, represents one of the competition’s most outstanding showings of awarded wines outside the UK.

A top selection of awarded rosé wines from DWWA 2023, including Best in Show Château D’Esclans, Provence 2021.

Discover below the DWWA 2023 awarded wines sampled in Seoul at this spectacular event, in partnership with Winevision.

Argentina

  • Durigutti, Pie De Monte Malbec, Mendoza 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bodega Norton, Privada Family Blend, Mendoza 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Terrazas De Los Andes, Grand Malbec, Mendoza 2020
    Silver, 92 points

Australia

  • Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, New South Wales 2017
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Heirloom Vineyards, Alcalá Grenache, South Australia 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • House of Cards, Ace of Spades Chardonnay, Western Australia 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Brokenwood, Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Victoria 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz, South Australia 2020
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Streicker, Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay, Western Australia 2020
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Sons of Eden, Zephyrus, South Australia 2021
    Gold, 95 points

Austria

  • Tschida Angerhof, Schilfwein Muskat Ottonel, Burgenland 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points

Chile

  • San Pedro, 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Viña Estampa, Alta Palma Vineyard Gran Reserva, Colchagua 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • La Ronciere, Cabernet Franc, Curicó 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Santa Helena, Alpaca Syrah, Central Valley 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Viña Chocalan, Guillermo, Maipó Valley 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Viña Longavi, Soberano, Maule 2020
    Gold, 95 points

China (Mainland)

  • Yunnan Red, Old Vine 25 Years Niagara, Yunnan 2008
    Bronze, 86 points

France

  • Château D’Esclans, Provence 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Collery, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne NV
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Alsace 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Champagne Henriot, Hemera Brut, Champagne 2008
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château De Trignon, Rhône 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château Les Vimières, Bordeaux 2020
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château Sainte Roseline, Cuvée La Chapelle, Provence 2015
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Frédéric Mochel, Cuvée Henriette Riesling, Alsace 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château D’Esclans, Les Clans, Provence 2021
    Gold, 96 points
  • Chateau Le Bon Pasteur, Bordeaux 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Château Sainte Roseline, La Chapelle De Sainte Roseline, Provence 2022
    Gold, 96 points
  • Gérard Bertrand, Villa Soleilla, Languedoc-Roussillon 2021
    Gold, 96 points
  • La Coste, Rosé d’une Nuit, Provence 2022
    Silver, 92 points
  • Sur Les Versants, Rhône 2021
    Bronze, 86 points

Germany

  • Weingut Korrell, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Weingut Korrell, Norheimer Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2021
    Gold, 95 points

Greece

  • Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Aegean Islands 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Hungary
  • Tokaj-Hétszőlő, Selection, Tokaj 2011
    Platinum, 97 points

Italy

  • Damilano, Lecinquevigne, Piedmont 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Piedmont 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Capanna, Tuscany 2017
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Collemattoni, Tuscany 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Veneto 2017
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Tedeschi, Marne 180, Veneto 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Tenuta Kornell, Aichberg, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Tenuta Luce, Tuscany 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Capanna, Nicco, Tuscany 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Stefano Occhetti, Nebbiolo, Piedmont 2021
    Bronze, 89 points

Portugal

  • Quinta Da Pedra Escrita, Douro 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Casa Ermelinda Freitas, Superior, Setúbal 2010
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Sandeman, Port NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Madame Pió, Reserva, Lisboa 2020
    Silver, 91 points
  • Numerpix, Falatório Bastardo, Lisboa 2021
    Silver, 90 points
  • Numerpix, Falatório Palhete, Lisboa 2021
    Bronze, 87 points

South Africa

  • Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bellingham Wines, Freda The Founder Series, Coastal Region 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Diemersdal Wine Estate, The Journal Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Town 2022
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bellingham, The Bernard Series Old Vine Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region 2022
    Gold, 95 points

Spain

  • Bodegas Y Viñedos Merayo, Las Tres Filas Mencía, Bierzo 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bodega Los Astrales, Ribera del Duero 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Vega Vella, Rioja 2014
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano, Rioja 2016
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas Faustino, Gran Faustino I, Rioja 2004
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Marco Abella, Clos Abella, Priorat 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Real Agrado, Las Planas Blanco De Viura, Rioja 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Altavins, Vinerel Les Brisat Garnatxa Blanca, Terra Alta 2019
    Gold, 96 points
  • Clos Pachem, Camí De La Mina, Priorat 2019
    Gold, 96 points
  • Marco Abella, Mas Mallola, Priorat 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Selección Autor, Rioja 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas De La Marquesa, Valserrano Alavesa, Rioja 2017
    Silver, 94 points
  • Attis Bodega Y Viñedos, Nana, Rías Baixas 2021
    Silver, 93 points

Switzerland

  • Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’Enfer Du Calcaire Cornalin, Valais 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Jean-René Germanier, Clos De La Couta, Valais 2020
    Gold, 95 points

Ukraine

  • Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odessa 2016
    Platinum, 97 points

United Kingdom

  • Gusbourne, Blanc De Blancs, Kent/Sussex 2018
    Best in Show, 97 points

United States

  • Archery Summit Winery, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points

Special thanks to Winevision and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang.

Search all DWWA 2023 results

Related articles

DWWA Italian Masterclass at Chicago’s International Wine Expo with Vinitaly

ProWine Shanghai 2023 highlights: A growing DWWA award-winning wine showcase

Singapore: DWWA 2023 award-winning wines delight attendees at ICCCW Tok Kong Tasting

Latest Wine News