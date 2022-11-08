Shopper’s guide: DWWA-winning wines from Wine Rack

Wine Rack's stores are concentrated in London, the Southeast and the Midlands. Below we highlight a selection of top medal winners to try from Wine Rack, plus a full list of wines to seek out at your nearest shop.

Topping the list is the Gold medal-winning Fontanafredda Barolo 2018. Judges awarded this wine 95 points for its poise, finesse and its complex palate of cherry fruit and subtle savoury notes – it’s a wine that will appeal to admirers of well-made Nebbiolo.

From among Wine Rack’s nine Silver medal winners, Antipodean producers stood out this year, including three wines from New Zealand. Yealands Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Awatere Valley in Marlborough was awarded 92 points, with judges picking up on its leafy aromatics and appealing savoury notes.

Two well-made wines from the noted producer Villa Maria were also awarded Silver medals: its Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Wairau Valley (91 points) shows plenty of Sauv Blanc personality with pungent cut-grass aromas and fresh lime notes. Its Private Bin Riesling 2021 (90 points) also shows lots of typicity, with citrus and apple notes mixed in with slatey, mineral notes.

For fans of Australia, two Shiraz wines are well worth tracking down. Dense, packed with fruit and spice-rich, The Hedonist Shiraz 2020 from McLaren Vale (91 points) has all the spice, fruit and concentration you could want from a Shiraz of this region. “Very smart,” as one judge put it.

From Western Australia’s Margaret River, Cape Mentelle Shiraz 2018 (90 points), a blend of 88% Shiraz with tiny amounts of Alicante Bouschet and Viognier blended in, won favour with judges for its spicy, savoury fruit.

Find the full list of medal-winning wines available at Wine Rack below, complete with tasting notes and prices.

All tasting notes and scores have been determined by some of the world’s leading wine experts at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

Gold

Fontanafredda, Proprietà in Fontanafredda, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2018

Gold, 95 points

£36.99

A soft, red-fruited wine at first glance, but the wine slowly opens to offer a charming complexity of red fruits, fennel, touches of fresh earth, chocolate, and plenty of cherry stone freshness. The sweet-fruit profile fills the ripe grippy tannins to a well-poised finale. Alc 14.5%

Silver

Yealands, Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 92 points

£14.99

Lovely savoury ripe fruit lift, sea air and tomato leaf notes on the nose. Ripe and inviting on the palate. Alc 13%

Villa Maria, Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 91 points

£13.99

Pungent floral nose with notes of fresh grass, lime, dandelion and red apple aromas. Succulent palate with a touch of salinity. Alc 13%

Talbott, Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, California, USA 2019

Silver, 90 points

£31.99

Intense nuttiness, citrus, toast, struck-match nose. Vibrant, almost mouthwatering acidity. Silky palate with ripe peachy fruit, lemon curd, oak finish. Alc 14.4%

Villa Maria, Private Bin Riesling, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 90 points

£11.99

Mineral nose with a slatey character and notes of fresh lemon, green apple and white peach. Dry and youthful. Alc 13%

Louis M Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, California, USA 2018

Silver, 92 points

£19.99

Elegant nose of ripe blackcurrant with notes of rose-hip, tobacco leaf and chocolate. Decadent, velvety palate, charming acidity and a good spicy finish. Alc 14.5%

The Hedonist, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020

Silver, 91 points

£18.49

A rich, ripe style, with lots of bright blue and blackberry fruits, pepper, cloves, liquorice and violets. Very smart. Alc 14%

Zuccardi, Serie A Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Silver, 91 points

£14.49

Perfumed and inviting with a nose of herb, black pepper and violet petal, palate of vibrant acidity, plum and textural tannins. Alc 14.5%

Cape Mentelle, Shiraz, Margaret River, Western Australia 2018

Silver, 90 points

£29.99

Spicy, savoury, ferrous bouquet, with a sweet and savoury, concentrated palate and saline complexity. A bold and aromatic Shiraz blend. Alc 15%



Torres, Celeste Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2017

Silver, 90 points

£13.99

Attractive floral, blueberry, vanilla and cocoa nose. The palate is concentrated and creamy with plenty of dark fruits, herbs and a toasty character. One for food. Alc 14.5%

Bronze

Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2021

Bronze, 89 points

£20.99

Rich fruit aromas of Meyer lemon and passionfruit. The light-bodied palate is delicate, clean, pure and youthful. Pleasant and well-made. Alc 12.3%

Cono Sur, 20 Barrels Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca, Chile 2021

Bronze, 89 points

£16.99

Citrus fruits leading into herbaceous curry leaf and rosemary with a salty touch to the palate. Alc 12.5%

Louis Jadot, Mâcon-Villages, Burgundy, France 2021

Bronze, 88 points

£14.99

Toasty vanilla oak sits over green apple, peach, and citrus flavours. A generous, fruity style. Alc 13%

Torres, Celeste Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2021

Bronze, 88 points

£11.99

Fresh and easy drinking with a light floral, pear and grassy nose, lively acidity and a crisp, savoury palate. Alc 13%

Villa Maria, Private Bin Chardonnay, East Coast, New Zealand 2021

Bronze, 86 points

£8.99

Smoky bacon with notes of creamy peach aromas. Satin cream texture on the palate. Well made. Alc 13.5%

Petaluma, White Label Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia 2019

Bronze, 89 points

£19.99

Deep colour and deep, rich nose of dark berry. Great cassis flavours and balance of oak to fruit. A good, solid mouthful of red wine at the price. Alc 14.4%

Torres, Sangre de Toro Original, Catalunya, Spain 2020

Bronze, 88 points

£8.49

Vibrant violet and clove nose with sandy tannins, crisp acidity and a medium, floral finish. Alc 13.5%

Talbott, Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, California, USA 2019

Bronze, 87 points

£35.99

Opulent expression with silky tannins. Rich and spicy with plum, berry, cinnamon and nutmeg. Alc 14.6%

Penfolds, Koonunga Hill Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia, Australia 2019

Bronze, 86 points

£12.99

Oaky nose, with blueberries, violets and spices on the palate. Firm tannins and well-integrated alcohol. Tastes more expensive than it is. Alc 14.5%

Torres, Altos Ibéricos Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2018

Bronze, 86 points

£9.99

Quite a light and fresh style; not showy, but with appealing earthiness and ripe damson on the palate. Medium, kola nut finish. Alc 14%

